Series Preview: Mariners (23-27) vs. Rangers (22-29)

The Mariners halted their six-game skid after being swept by the Padres (unsurprising) and the Tigers (surprising, and bad) with a series win against the kings of the AL West in the Athletics. This weekend they’ll take on a slightly less fearsome AL West foe in the Rangers, but since we’ve seen this team flail against the literal Detroit Tigers, one cannot discount the Rangers too quickly. Texas recently lost two games against Anaheim but before that swept the Astros, for which we thank them for their service, despite having been swept by the Astros right before that series, because the AL West schedules this year are a mess.