Glensheen Mansion will show off the rarely-seen, peculiar items from its collection this summer

Minnesota's most famous mansion is showing off some of the stranger and creepier items in the museum's collection.

Glensheen in Duluth is launching a new exhibit this summer to show off some of the obscure items that are kept tucked away in the 23 closets in the mansion.

The Congdons, the family who built the 39-room Lake Superior estate in the early 1900s, didn't limit themselves to collecting the fine pieces of art you can find on tours of the mansion.

They also acquired unique pieces from their travels around the world, some downright creepy dolls (OK, maybe they weren't creepy when the Congdons bought them), a skull with a snake and a frog, and rare maps, among other things.

Glensheen says some of the items are a "glimpse into a life that isn't much different than yours." Everyone has that crazy aunt who "keeps everything and gives weird but loved homemade presents," the museum notes, but admits that calling the items normal would be wrong.

All these items, which aren't typically on display to visitors, are part of the Glensheen Obscura exhibit and will be on display for all who tour the mansion this summer.

The exhibit officially opens June 4, but those who visit the mansion before then will get a sneak peek as staff has already started setting up the exhibit.

Glensheen, which the University of Minnesota Duluth owns and operates, is currently offering classic tours and full mansion tours, both of which are self-guided.

Tickets for the class tours are available to buy online here, while you can only buy the full mansion tour tickets at the estate. Grounds passes are also available but do not include the Glensheen Obscura exhibit.

The estate is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and it will be open until 7 p.m. on Saturdays from May 29-Oct. 23.