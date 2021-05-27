The six reasons the Cowboys are having one of the best OTAs in the NFL

OTAs have started for the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL. (Or at least the teams that are not foregoing them.) There is a strong sense of optimism for all the teams, an annual tradition. Everything is good, or at least presented as good. We see coaches finding every possible reason to pump up their players, leading to things like Ron Rivera gushing about Ryan Fitzpatrick. Each and every player that is in camp is in better shape than ever and poised to have the best year of their career. Except, of course, for the rookies who are all looking absolutely like they belong in the league.