2022 NFL Draft: Football Outsiders Projects Texans To Get Second Overall Pick

No new developments have come out of the Deshaun Watson situation for some time. The only real change over the last several weeks has been a shift in positioning by the Houston Texans when speaking publicly about the matter. A few months ago, whenever GM Nick Caesiro or head coach David Culley or owner Cal McNair was asked about Watson, they adamantly stated he was a member of the team right now and the foreseeable future. Now, after the sexual harassment and assault lawsuits have gone public and several of the accusers have come forward, the Texans' forward-facing position is that they'll evaluate the situation after the legal proceedings have played out.