Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Best-dressed guest alert: 15 under-$300 dresses for wedding season

By Sophie Ross
intheknow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sophie Ross is an In The Know shopping...

www.intheknow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norma Kamali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxi Dress#Little Black Dress#Wrap Dresses#Weddings#Sexy Straps#Romantic Love#Twitter Good#Cdc#Reformation Emersyn Dress#Orig#City Chic Ahanna Dress#Population Sophia Dress#Chic Champagne Hue#Nude Heels#Romantic Ruffles#Sheer Floral Embroidery#Gold Drop Earrings#Understated Elegance#Metallic Sandals#Fab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
Apparelthekit.ca

Ooh, These 12 Wedding Dress Trends Are a Joy to Behold

We have time-travelled to next spring to see what the biggest wedding fashion trends will be. Designers have just released their new wedding dress collections and it looks like next season will be defined by modern minimalism, glam retro influences, luxurious details and—most importantly—choice. If the COVID-induced pivot toward intimate...
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Wedding Guest Ensembles That Go Beyond the Cocktail Dress

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Though dresses are the most popular garment choice for formal occasions, cocktail parties, and weddings, they certainly aren’t the only option. A dress might not suit your mood or style and so why invest in an occasion-specific knowing you’ll most likely only end up wearing it once? For a less traditional but equally tasteful wedding guest outfit, you could consider dressed-up tailoring, party-ready jumpsuits, or elegant and formal separates like a bustier top with tuxedo pants instead. You’ll look the part (without looking like everyone else), and you’ll be able to incorporate and re-wear these pieces beyond the wedding day—an added bonus when it comes to purchasing an event-ready ensemble.
Designers & Collectionsbridalmusings.com

15 Gorgeous & Modern Korean Hanbok Wedding Dresses

Hoping to honor your Korean heritage in a more modern fashion?. Korean hanbok wedding dresses have been the traditional wedding fashion choice for centuries, and much like all realms of fashion, hanbok designs & styles are ever-evolving. While tradition calls for the bride, groom & family members to wear certain colors (typically, the bride in red & groom in blue) modern couples may opt for colors & styles that are a bit more nontraditional. That’s where we come in…
ApparelHarper's Bazaar

The best places to rent a wedding dress

Fashion rental is a fast-growing part of the retail market, with many consumers embracing the more sustainable option of hiring a design for just one day, rather than buying for good – and the same is true for wedding dresses as more and more brides see the benefit of saving money and being more sustainable by renting their wedding gown.
Beauty & Fashionreadersdigest.co.uk

A history of wedding dresses

Steeped in cultural tradition, wedding dresses are so much more than lengthy trains and white lace frills. Jenessa Williams goes back to the beginning to find out more about the different ways in which Western culture perceives the garment. Origins of the wedding dress. According to historians, the concept of...
Beauty & FashionHelloGiggles

The Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. After many cancelled and delayed weddings during the past year, it's official: Wedding season is back in action. With vaccinations readily available and people eager for reasons to celebrate, in-person wedding ceremonies and receptions are in full swing—and we couldn't be more excited. We're ready to bask in couples' love stories, indulge in fluffy wedding cakes, and best of all, dance the night away in summer wedding guest dresses.
Retailthekit.ca

Can You Really Buy Your Dream Wedding Dress Online?

There’s a certain celebratory ritual that comes with shopping for your wedding dress. There’s Pinterest board building, the gathering of the wedding dress shopping squad, the actual boutique visit and the celebratory lunch or dinner post-appointment once you’ve found the one. But, in these COVID times, even wedding dress shopping is looking different. After a year of clicking to buy everything from lipstick to lawnmowers, we know that online shopping can be easy and efficient. But can you actually successfully (and stress-lessly) buy your wedding dress online?
Apparelyou.co.uk

The best wedding dress rentals from as little as £11 a day

‘Something old, something borrowed, something blue and something new‘, that is how the traditional rhyme that details what a bride should wear for good luck on her wedding day goes. While many brides opt to ‘borrow’ something subtle such as a cake topper or accessory on their big day, more and more brides are choosing to rent or ‘borrow’ a wedding dress for the day.
Lifestyleweallsew.com

Sewing a 1920s Themed Wedding Dress

For most, 2020 will forever be remembered as the year of COVID. Making masks by the dozens, searching high and low for hand sanitizer, and spending weeks on end in quarantine. For me, it will remain the most special year of my life, when I married my best friend Joey, aka Bear.
Beauty & Fashionpeeblesshirenews.com

Carrie Johnson ordered decoy dresses to keep wedding secret – report

Carrie Johnson rented three “decoy” dresses to ensure extra secrecy surrounding her wedding to the Prime Minister on the weekend, it has been reported. Along with the white dress the former Carrie Symonds wore for the ceremony, she hired three other outfits from a favourite ecofashion business, My Wardrobe HQ, without saying she would be wearing one to marry Boris Johnson.
Designers & CollectionsThe Independent

5 party dress trends for the festive season

It’s that time of year again: party time. And while all discerning fashionistas have a carefully edited selection of big occasion outfits standing in the wings, ready and waiting to go, there’s nothing quite like wearing something brand spanking new to make you feel really special. This season, party dresses...
Apparelmollysims.com

40 Of The Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses That Are Guaranteed To Impress

Wedding season in the year 2021 just hits different. While last year, most of society was staying safely indoors, this year all our vaccinated fashionistas are ready to put their party shoes on and attend their upcoming summer weddings. Whether the wedding you’re attending is a formal and romantic setting...
RetailPosted by
Glamour

21 Beach Wedding Guest Dresses to Wear All Season Long

Headed to the coast for summer nuptials? We can’t guarantee you glorious sunshine or picturesque waters upon arrival, but we can deliver plenty of suitable beach wedding guest dresses if you’re looking for the perfect outfit to bring to a breezy, seaside venue. Thanks to the relaxed atmosphere of outdoor...