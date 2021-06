Price: Grapevine Residents - $15 Per Resident (ticket sales begin 4/26); $20 Per Non-Resident (ticket sales begin 5/3) On your mark, get set, GO! Join us for an action-packed field day fun for all fathers and sons alike! This reimagined event at Parr Park will include interactive activities to watch, play, and experience together. Fathers can participate with up to three sons ages 3 and up. Warm-up begins at 8:00 AM and the field day begins at 8:30 AM with food and water provided for all participants! Sign-up to enjoy a day outside together creating competitive memories to last you a lifetime! Tickets will be available for purchase online at GoGrapevine.com/FatherSon. Space is limited and the event will sell out. Tickets will not be sold at the door.