Discovery+ greenlights artisan craft competition and true crime series

By Andrew Jeffrey
realscreen.com
 13 days ago

Discovery+ has greenlit a new series that will pit some of the best American artisans against one another in head-to-head competition. Meet Your Makers Showdown is a new six-episode series that will test arts and crafts enthusiasts on their creativity, skill and passion. The series will be hosted by Emmy-nominated actress Chrissy Metz. Four contestants will compete in challenges in each episode, judged by Metz, expert designer Mark Montano, Grammy-winning singer LeAnn Rimes and a special guest judge each episode.

realscreen.com
TV & Videosc21media.net

Discovery+ crafts Makers Showdown

US-based streamer Discovery+ has commissioned a format in which the country’s best arts and crafts enthusiasts will go head-to-head as they demonstrate their skills. Meet Your Makers Showdown (6×60′) will be hosted by This Is Us star Chrissy Metz. In each episode, four contestants will complete two challenges to be judged by expert designer and artist Mark Montano, along with Metz, singer LeAnn Rimes and a weekly special celebrity judge.
TV & Videosdecaturradio.com

LeAnn Rimes, Chrissy Metz Team Up For New Discovery+ Craft Show

Chrissy Metz and LeAnn Rimes are teaming up on a new reality show set to air on discovery+ network. The show is a craft competition called Meet Your Makers Showdown. Sounds Like Nashville reports that the show “will highlight the nation’s 'top artisans,' allowing some truly gifted creatives to compete in categories like paper art, fluid painting, stained glass, polymer clay, candle making and artisanal soap.” Each episode will be one hour in length and will feature four contestants and two challenges “that test their ingenious creativity, unique skills and passion for their craft.” The winner of each episode will receive a $10,000 prize.
TV Seriestv-eh.com

Global announces greenlights for new seasons of original scripted series Family Law and Departure

Following Corus Entertainment’s specialty network greenlights and renewals, today, Global announced new season greenlights for its original scripted series Family Law (Season 2) and Departure (Season 3). With production on Season 2 now underway in Vancouver, the renewal of new legal drama Family Law comes ahead of its premiere, which is set to debut on Global later this year. Similarly, Season 2 of the critically acclaimed ratings juggernaut Departure will also air later this year, with Season 3 set to begin production this fall.
TV & Videoshomeaccentstoday.com

Breegan Jane shares design insight in new Discovery+ series

Interior designer and TV personality Breegan Jane is bringing her sensibilities to a new, streamtable TV series. The House My Wedding Bought, a Discovery+ tv series follows Breegan as she helps couples on a budget who want to pay for a dream wedding and put a down payment on a house.
Movieshillcountrynews.com

Lifetime Premieres "Summer of Secrets" True-Crime Movie Lineup

-Summer is coming..and Lifetime is taking viewers behind the crime stories that shocked the nation. This June, Lifetime kicks off the network's first annual "Summer of Secrets" movie event -- a slate of six original true-crime movies, each one featuring an all-star cast. "Based on the success of our 'Ripped...
Minoritiesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: PRIDE OF CHUCKY, ETHERIA FILM FESTIVAL, THE SANDMAN

SYFY CELEBRATES PRIDE MONTH WITH PRIDE OF CHUCKY ‘CHILD'S PLAY’ MOVIE MARATHON ON JUNE 9: "UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – June 8, 2021 – In celebration of Pride Month, SYFY will be airing a murderer’s row of “Child’s Play” movies all day on Wednesday, June 9, starting at 8 a.m. ET. The marathon will call attention to the well-loved horror series’ LGBTQ+ elements and serve up some summer scares at the same time.
Kent, CTnewmilfordspectrum.com

Kent resident competes on Discovery TV series, judged by Martha Stewart

KENT — While town resident Ed Pequignot spends most of his days busy with his horticulture business, he recently had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in a premiere Discovery + series judged by Martha Stewart. In the six-episode series, called “Clipped,” seven topiary experts competed against one another to create...
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

HBO Announces New Episode of True Crime Docuseries 'I'll Be Gone in the Dark'

HBO has announced a special episode of I’ll Be Gone in the Dark that will focus on the developments in the Golden State Killer case after the true-crime docuseries aired. The new episode will premiere June 21st, just under a year after former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo pleaded guilty to multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, and murder in connection to the East Area Rapist and Golden State Killer cases.
TV Seriesprovidencejournal.com

'Crime Scene Kitchen' is a different kind of cooking competition

"Crime Scene Kitchen," Fox's newest food series, is a twisted breath of fresh air for a competitive cooking show. And I mean twisted. Each of the first two episodes featured six teams of two. They all have widely differing experience and relationships. They have varying levels of experience. All are competing for a $100,000 prize.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Odessa Young Joins HBO Max’s True-Crime Series ‘The Staircase’

Odessa Young has joined the cast of The Staircase, HBO Max’s limited series drama adaptation based on the true-crime docuseries. She joins previously announced cast members Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey and Sophie Turner. The eight-episode series from Christine director Antonio Campos and American Crime...
TV & VideosCharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Saturday: A true crime Lifetime movie and a new ‘Meerkat’ series

Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos (8 p.m., Lifetime) - The first in Lifetime’s Summer of Secrets movies inspired by true stories is about the disappearance and presumed murder of wealthy Connecticut mother-of-five, Jennifer Dulos. Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, committed suicide weeks after being charged with her murder. Jennifer and Fotis were in the middle of an extremely contentious custody battle at the time of her disappearance. Her body has never been found. Fotis’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, is facing charges related to the crime. Tonight’s movie stars Annabeth Gish and Warren Christie. A documentary style program, “Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story,” will air after the movie, starting at 10 p.m. That special will look at the marriage of Jennifer and Fotis through the point of view of those closest to them, as well as the police investigation, murder charges and Fotis Dulos’ suicide.
TV SeriesPopculture

Sophie Turner Joins HBO Max True Crime Series

HBO Max just added another famous name to the cast of The Staircase. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner joins the Colin Firth-led true-crime limited series at the streamer and will play Margaret Ratliff, one of Michael Peterson's adopted daughters, Variety reports. In the eight-episode series, Peterson is accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen, in 2001. As documented in various books and reports about the real-life case, Peterson claimed Kathleen died after falling down the stairs at their home, but police suspected he bludgeoned her to death and staged the scene to make it look like an accident.
TV Seriessideshow.com

Willow TV Series, Matilda Musical Adaptation, and more!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. If you like what you hear, be sure to leave us a 5-star review so we can continue to bring you up-to-date pop culture news!. Willow TV Series. Rumors about a Willow...
MoviesScreendaily

Epic Pictures boards worldwide sales on horror-comedy ‘Val’ for Cannes

Epic Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to the completed horror-comedy Val starring John Kapelos and will launch sales at the virtual Cannes market later this month. Aaron Fradkin directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Victoria Fratz, with whom he collaborated on dating comedy Electric Love. Val centres on a...
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Bryan Fuller driving new film version of Stephen King’s “CHRISTINE” for Blumhouse and Sony

With their FIRESTARTER currently rolling, Jason Blum’s fright factory is getting another King classic back before the cameras. Deadline reports that Blumhouse and Sony Pictures are teaming on a new movie adaptation of CHRISTINE, Stephen King’s 1983 novel about a nerdy teenager who buys a broken-down 1958 Plymouth Fury with a sinister past. As he fixes the car up, he becomes more confident and aggressive, and both his and the car’s dark side begin to emerge. Bryan Fuller, a veteran of genre TV projects ranging from HEROES to HANNIBAL to AMERICAN GODS, is scripting and will direct the film, whose producing team also includes Vincenzo Natali (who previously ventured into King territory with IN THE TALL GRASS) and Steven Hoban of the GINGER SNAPS series.
MusicPosted by
Oxygen

New Podcast Aims To Give Voice To The Subjects Of Classic True Crime Songs

A new podcast dives into the history of songs based on real crimes, while also reexamining how the subjects were portrayed. “Songs in the Key of Death” dives into the inspiration behind famous murder ballads from the Old World to the Old West. In each episode, journalist and author Courtney Smith focuses on a single murder ballad and its true crime roots.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Neighborhood’: Meg DeLoatch Named New Showrunner Of CBS Comedy Series

Family Reunion creator/executive producer Meg DeLoatch has joined CBS’ The Neighborhood as executive producer and showrunner for the upcoming fourth season. She replaces series creator/executive producer/showrunner Jim Reynolds, who exited the popular CBS/CBS Studios multi-camera comedy series, headlined by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, at the end of Season 3.