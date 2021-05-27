Discovery+ greenlights artisan craft competition and true crime series
Discovery+ has greenlit a new series that will pit some of the best American artisans against one another in head-to-head competition. Meet Your Makers Showdown is a new six-episode series that will test arts and crafts enthusiasts on their creativity, skill and passion. The series will be hosted by Emmy-nominated actress Chrissy Metz. Four contestants will compete in challenges in each episode, judged by Metz, expert designer Mark Montano, Grammy-winning singer LeAnn Rimes and a special guest judge each episode.realscreen.com