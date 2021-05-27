Discovery+ greenlights artisan craft competition and true crime series

Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos (8 p.m., Lifetime) - The first in Lifetime’s Summer of Secrets movies inspired by true stories is about the disappearance and presumed murder of wealthy Connecticut mother-of-five, Jennifer Dulos. Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, committed suicide weeks after being charged with her murder. Jennifer and Fotis were in the middle of an extremely contentious custody battle at the time of her disappearance. Her body has never been found. Fotis’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, is facing charges related to the crime. Tonight’s movie stars Annabeth Gish and Warren Christie. A documentary style program, “Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story,” will air after the movie, starting at 10 p.m. That special will look at the marriage of Jennifer and Fotis through the point of view of those closest to them, as well as the police investigation, murder charges and Fotis Dulos’ suicide.