Greenwich lawyer with history of litigation is being sued again

GREENWICH — A Greenwich lawyer with a history of litigation involving allegations of improper business practices is being sued again.

Bjorn Koritz, 73, is at the center of one of the longest-running civil cases in Superior Court in Stamford.

In 2009, an insurance executive from Easton, Geoff Chapin, went into a business venture with Koritz to buy and resell distressed real estate properties. Chapin and his company, Ivanhoe Investments, put down $9.1 million in an escrow account which would be used as security for the upcoming business.

Chapin claims in court papers that he was unaware that a “consultant” working on the business plan, whom he met at Koritz’s Greenwich residence, was a convicted felon with a long history of financial crimes. Michael Clott, the “consultant” who was going by the name of Michael Howard, was sentenced to 21 years in prison for various frauds in 2012 by a federal judge in New York.

Court papers filed by Chapin say Koritz and a now-deceased associate took millions of dollars from the escrow account. A portion of the money was recovered, but $2.2 million is still gone, according to Chapin’s lawsuit. The case has been scheduled for jury selection April 26. Delays have mounted in part due to health difficulties that Koritz has been experiencing. He is acting as his own attorney.

Another business associate of Koritz has now come forward with plans to sue Koritz. Steve Trygg, a former resident of Darien and Norwalk, says he gave his old friend $57,000 for a business deal last year.

“When Björn contacted me last fall and expressed an urgent, almost desperate need for money and asked me to help out, I did not hesitate, especially since the promised return was too good to be true. Which it obviously was,” Trygg said. The two were friends in their native Sweden before moving to the U.S., and they remained friends in Connecticut.

Trygg said he was contacting law enforcement and planning to file a lawsuit. “I now fear I am the victim,” Trygg said.

Reached by phone Friday, Koritz said he had done nothing wrong and would repay Trygg. He declined further comment.

Koritz is also being sued by the bank that financed the purchase of his home on a $1.7 million mortgage he took out in 2004. JP Morgan Chase Bank filed a motion to foreclose on his property on Old Mill Road in January. The bank’s lawsuit also states that the Internal Revenue Service and the Connecticut state tax agency have already placed liens on the property.

