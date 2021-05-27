Cancel
Sydney Leroux scores game-winner, Orlando Pride remain unbeaten

By Chris Cuff
Cover picture for the articleORLANDO – The Orlando Pride (2-0-2, 7 points) defeated the Portland Thorns (1-2-0, 3 points) at Exploria Stadium on Wednesday night in front of over 3,000 fans. The win keeps Orlando’s unbeaten run going as the group of soccer stars continue to get used to playing together. This is only the second time that the Pride have beaten the Thorns. The win temporarily puts Orlando in first place, but other teams in contention for the top have yet to play this week.

