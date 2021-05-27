newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

US data paints very upbeat picture, expected Biden budget boosts stocks, AMC’s blockbuster week, US-China posturing, bitcoin steadies

marketpulse.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS stocks pushed higher after a wrath of data painted a pretty outlook for the economy and on expectations the US will have the highest amount of federal spending since World War II. The economy has a great recovery going, but it is not clicking on all cylinders. A cooling housing market, chip shortages, and supply problem for employers, all support the Fed’s ultra-accommodative stance a little bit longer.

www.marketpulse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Data#Growth Stocks#Global Stocks#Global Stock Markets#Market Volatility#Fed#Royal Caribbean#British#Boe#American#Nar#Gamestop#Amcsqueeze#China Discussions#Bitcoin Bitcoin#The White House#Oanda Corporation#Cryptocurrencies#Fx Solutions#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Elections
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
China
Related
StocksRepublic

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks were slightly higher Friday morning, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks. The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street advances, unshaken by inflation surge

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * HP slumps after warning chip shortage will hit PC supplies. * Boeing down on reports of 787 Dreamliner delivery halt. * Indexes up: Dow 0.41%, S&P 0.33%, Nasdaq...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Investors digest Q1 earnings with eyes on inflation

* Crude little changed; gold, dollar flat; bitcoin down >4%%. May 28 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. INVESTORS DIGEST Q1 EARNINGS WITH EYES ON INFLATION (1345. EDT/1745 GMT) As part...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin’s High Volatility Can Impact The US Stock Market: DBS Research

While exploring BTC’s most volatile trading days in the past several months, DBS researchers concluded that bitcoin has indeed impacted the stock markets. Bitcoin is no longer regarded as a niche asset as its high price fluctuations impact the stock markets, concluded researchers from Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings Ltd. In a recent paper, they outlined the increased correlation between the two markets ever since BTC started to appreciate in value in late 2020.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US proposes six trillion US Dollars budget amid China race

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): The United States has proposed a USD six trillion budget for the coming fiscal year, which pitches massive investment plans to rebuild infrastructure and position the country to better compete with China. America's budget for the year starting October 1 earmarked USD 715 billion for...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Stays Strong After PCE Inflation, Spending Data

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: DXY INDEX STRONGER AFTER PCE INFLATION, PERSONAL SPENDING DATA. US Dollar is trading stronger across the board of major currency pairs early Friday. USD price action extends to session highs after in-line economic data was released. PCE inflation accelerated 0.6% month-over-month as personal spending rose 0.5%. US...
StocksLife Style Extra

Europe close: Stocks mostly higher, boosted by US economic data

(Sharecast News) - European shares finished mostly higher on Thursday, buoyed by better-than-expected data out of the US. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index climbed 0.27% to 446.44 points, alongside a 1.12% advance for the FTSE Mibtel to 25,056.19, while the Cac-40 was ahead by 0.69% to 6,435.71. Germany's Dax on...
StocksLife Style Extra

US close: Dow closes higher on better-than-expected jobless data

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday as investors mulled over this week's jobless data from the Department of Labor. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.41% at 34,464.64, while the S&P 500 was 0.12% firmer at 4,200.88 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 0.01% weaker at 13,736.28.
StocksBusiness Insider

Profit Taking Expected For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 125 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,610-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Marketswcn247.com

Asian shares mostly higher on upbeat US jobs, growth data

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are higher, powered by encouraging signs that the U.S. economy is recovering from the pandemic. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.1% on Friday and other regional benchmarks all advanced. Shares in Chinese online retail giant JD.com's logistics arm gained 4.3% in their first trading day in Hong Kong after it raised 24 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.1 billion) by selling a portion of the unit to outside investors. The S&P 500 gained 0.1% on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits fell to 406,000. The Commerce Department reported the economy grew at a 6.4% pace in the first quarter of the year.
Businessmarketpulse.com

Euro steady ahead of US inflation

The euro is almost unchanged on Friday. In the North American session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.2190, down 0.02% on the day. In Germany, Covid-19 cases have been declining in recent weeks, as the vaccine rollout has gathered steam. Some states have eased lockdown conditions and the reopening of the largest economy in the eurozone should continue in the coming months.
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold hovers around 1900

Crude prices held onto gains even as OPEC+ is expected to move forward with their plan to ease oil output cuts. The global economic recovery outlook is still mostly upbeat despite the spread of the Indian COVID-19 variant. The UK is expected to fully reopen on June 21st and optimism is growing for the rest of Europe to follow their lead in the coming months.
Businessmarketpulse.com

Swissie falls on strong US inflation

The Swiss franc is down considerably on Friday. In North American trade, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9025, up 0.63% on the day. The pair has punched above the symbolic 90-level and is trading at a one-week high. KOF Economic Barometer climbs. The well-respected KOF Economic Barometer continues to break new...
BusinessShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks to rise ahead of Biden's budget

London stocks were set to rise at the open on Friday as investors focus on US President Biden’s spending plans, although travel and leisure issues could be dented after Prime Minister Boris Johnson cast doubt on the lifting of all Covid restrictions next month. The FTSE 100 was called to...