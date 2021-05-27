US data paints very upbeat picture, expected Biden budget boosts stocks, AMC’s blockbuster week, US-China posturing, bitcoin steadies
US stocks pushed higher after a wrath of data painted a pretty outlook for the economy and on expectations the US will have the highest amount of federal spending since World War II. The economy has a great recovery going, but it is not clicking on all cylinders. A cooling housing market, chip shortages, and supply problem for employers, all support the Fed's ultra-accommodative stance a little bit longer.