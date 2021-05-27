20 Cutting-Edge Producers Who Really Don’t Sound Like Anybody Else

My first thought was “I am too old for this”. When I joined TikTok a few months ago my main objective was to try and get a glimpse of the virtual world my 14 year old sister inhabits. My curiosity was driven by how simple and fun it seemed to navigate for my sister, and how confusing and novel it felt to me. At first, I thought it was the immersiveness and intensity of the stimuli that comes with video content. Simply put, a video is a lot more intense than a short text post, even with a picture. A video with effects set to a catchy, rhythmic tune? Even more intense. The realisation that “growing up online” now encompasses something quite different from my childhood social media experience, was a hard one to wrap my head around. Yes, it’s faster, more saturated with meaning (and nonsense ), more personal. But what does this difference mean?Two related questions, with love and worry for the young people of the world: How will they turn out? And, of course how did we turn out? I was far from alone in projecting my anxieties about youth, technology, security, modernity and everything in between onto the newly popular platform. India banned it, Egypt imprisoned young women for it, and I was coming across its recognisable contact format on other social media platforms with increasing frequency. After coming across an article that referred to TikTok as “digital fentanyl”, preparing “our kids for the coming Chinese imperium” as revenge for “the century of humiliation starting with Opium Wars”, I finally knew – I had to try it.