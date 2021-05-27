Cancel
In the Flow: Loose Parts Play, Take Two

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving enjoyed collaborating on our first loose parts play post last month, bi-coastal photos continue to be shared within the Children’s Outdoor Environments Professional Practice Network (PPN) leadership team. As the weather improves and we head swiftly towards summer, here is hoping that we see many more children (and those of us who are still children at heart) having lots of unstructured and creative fun with loose parts play. Enjoy this second photo series and please consider how loose parts play opportunities can be safely programmed into your projects.

EntertainmentKATU.com

Take Time to "Play" this Summer!

The author of "The Joy of Missing Out", Tanya Dalton talked about the importance of taking time to "Play" this summer...to make you more productive at work! Click here for more information about Tanya. Want to be successful and productive at work this summer? The solution may surprise you. Why...
Video Gamessknr.net

E3 Reveals Personalities Taking Part In The Show

Nice looking lineup of talent which will really enhance the show. As part of the all-virtual E3 2021 taking place June 12 through June 15, noteworthy personalities in and outside of the video game industry will participate in the E3 experience, whether it’s within segments throughout the show, as part of the panel series “Voices of E3,” or within clips shared on E3’s social media channels.
Writer's Corner: 'In the Silence – part two'

Writer’s Corner: ‘In the Silence – part two’

The Writer’s Corner features poetry, essays, short stories, satire and various fiction and non-fiction from SCAD Atlanta students. To submit your own work for the Writer’s Corner, email features@scadconnector.com. ‘In the Silence – part two’ by Kelly Quintana. Sometimes Paloma thought she’d seen moments when Jayla would open up. They...
Musicwirx.com

Rival Sons announce two-part streaming concert

Rival Sons have announced a pair of streaming concerts, set to air June 19 and June 26. The first show will feature a front-to-back performance of the band’s 2009 debut album, Before the Fire, while the second one will include songs from their 2010 self-titled EP. Both sets will be filmed at the Catalina Casino off the coast of Los Angeles.
Mcalester, OKMcAlester News

PHOTOS: Golfers take part in McAlester football fundraiser

Golfers from around the area descended upon the “Fore the Herd” McAlester football fundraiser on Friday at the McAlester Country Club, with charitable twists and turns at every hole. Multiple specialty prizes were up for grabs, including team-signed memorabilia.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Can’t Appear’ On Smackdown?

RWWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been a top star on Friday Night SmackDown and has been regularly making appearances. Billi Bhatti reported on The Dirty Sheets podcast that Reigns pretaped his segments for Smackdown last week, as he had a vaccine shot scheduled for that week. Not many stars...
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Watch a Bear Find Then Annihilate a Wolf Den with Young Pups

What happens when one apex predator finds the home of another? This. A camera in the wild captured what happened when a bear discovered a wolf den full of young pups. Note: this video is not graphic, but the outcome for the young wolves is likely what you suspect. Researchers placed cameras near an area where they suspected wolves had built a den. Here's how they explained how this started on YouTube:
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

This Former Minnesota Viking Died on the Operating Table, 10 Months Later He’s Launching His Musical Career…

If we’ve heard it once, we’ve heard it a million times. There seems to be some sort of invisible link between athletes that want to be musicians, and musicians that want to be athletes. Many times, it’s something as simple as physical size or skill that keeps one from the other. At 5’3” Prince Rogers Nelson wasn’t going to be an NBA player no matter his love for basketball. That’s why, when someone bridges that gap, even semi-successfully it’s a pretty impressive feat.
TV ShowsPosted by
iHeartRadio

'Jeopardy' Contestant Called 'Sore Loser' For Behavior On Show

Jeopardy fans are calling out a contestant from the Tournament of Champions on social media. Following the second night of the semi-finals, viewers called out Ryan Bilger for being a "sore loser" when fellow contestant, Veronica Vichit-Vadanka, was ultimately the one who made it through to the finals when they both answered a question correctly.
Playing with Fire, Part 4

Playing with Fire, Part 4

About the chicken: “This is a traditional Italian dish. We’re going to take out the backbone and then put the breast side down. We use a pan on top of the charcoal; you get the flavor of the charcoal, and the skin gets good and crispy. By putting a heavy brick on top, the chicken flattens out, and it cooks nice and evenly. Then we’re going to roast some potatoes and vegetables in that chicken fat, and pick up those nice flavors from the pan.”
