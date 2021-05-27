In the Flow: Loose Parts Play, Take Two

About the chicken: “This is a traditional Italian dish. We’re going to take out the backbone and then put the breast side down. We use a pan on top of the charcoal; you get the flavor of the charcoal, and the skin gets good and crispy. By putting a heavy brick on top, the chicken flattens out, and it cooks nice and evenly. Then we’re going to roast some potatoes and vegetables in that chicken fat, and pick up those nice flavors from the pan.”