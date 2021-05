A well-rounded national park experience begins with your accommodations. Temperatures are rising, school years are winding down and travelers are itching to escape their homes. Instead of a city-based summer vacation, consider a camping trip to a national park. Camping not only will save you money on accommodations, but it will also put park attractions – hiking trails, historic buildings, beaches and more – at your fingertips. Plus, the fresh air is good for your health and being in nature can help you destress and relax. To help you decide which campsite is perfect for you, U.S. News selected the best campgrounds at each of the best U.S. national parks. Make your reservations, pack your gear and hit the road. It's time to explore.