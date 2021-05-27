Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Giant egg from extinct dwarf emu found in dunes

By Vaagisha Singh
eminetra.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study reveals an impressive large egg of the dwarf emu, a short, chunky bird that was extinct about 200 years ago, from the dunes of the island between Australia and Tasmania. Julian Hume, a paleontologist and researcher at the National Museum of History in London, said the cracked...

eminetra.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extinct#Tasmanian Emu#Dunes#King Island Emu#By The Sea#Human Evolution#Australian#Live Science#Journal#Dwarf Emu Eggs#Mainland Emu Eggs#Kangaroo Island Emu#Regular Emu Eggs#Emu Relics#Adult Emu#Egg Dimensions#Glaciers#Sea Levels#Island Dwarfness#Predators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
WildlifeInternational Business Times

First 'Almost Complete' Egg Of Now-Extinct Dwarf Emu Discovered

There are not many records available on the now-extinct dwarf emus. Scientists discovered the first "almost complete" King Island emu egg. Researchers have found an "almost complete" egg of an extinct dwarf emu and they hope the discovery will shed more light on the mysterious creatures. Emus are the second...
WildlifeSand Hills Express

Galápagos tortoise found alive from species thought to be extinct

Scientists have found a giant tortoise on the Galápagos Islands from a species thought to have gone extinct more than 100 years ago. Genetic tests match the single female tortoise to the species Chelonoidis phantasticus, Ecuador’s Ministry of the Environment and Water confirmed Tuesday. A team of geneticists from Yale University compared samples from the female to the remains of a male to make the connection.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Giant tortoise believed to have died out on Galapagos Islands is back from brink of extinction

A species of giant tortoise thought to have died out more than a century ago has been found alive on the Galapagos Islands.Scientists confirmed through genetic testing that a single female found during a 2019 expedition to Fernandina Island is in fact part of the species Chelonoidis phantasticus – known as the Fernandina giant tortoise.A DNA sample taken from the female was compared to one taken from the remains of a male from the species.Tortoises of this type had not been seen since 1906, when scientists from the California Academy of Sciences sailed to the Galapagos Islands to carry out...
Animalsava360.com

Yangtze dam separates Paddlefish, largest, from spawn, now extinct

Native to China’s Yangtze River, these fish grew 23 feet in length, but haven’t been spotted since 2003. The Chinese paddlefish and its close relatives have been around for at least 200 million years. The species, reaching up to 23 feet in length, survived unimaginable changes and upheavals, such as the mass extinction that killed the dinosaurs and marine reptiles like plesiosaurs that it swam alongside. In its time, flowering plants evolved, and came to populate the shores of its ancestral home, the Yangtze River, in modern-day China.
Wildlifetechnewstube.com

Sharks Nearly Went Extinct 19 Million Years Ago From Mystery Event

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The New York Times: Researchers believe they've now pinpointed a previously unknown planetary-scale reset that occurred about 19 million years ago. This extinction event transpired in the world's oceans, and decimated shark populations. The boneless fishes still have not…
Wildlifethevintagenews.com

Giant Tortoise Revealed As Species Long Thought To Be Extinct

In 2019, scientists on Fernandina Island came across a large female Galápagos giant tortoise. Tests carried out in May 2021 have confirmed that the tortoise is part of the species Chelonoidis phantasticus, which was thought to be extinct. The Galápagos Giant Tortoise. The Galápagos giant tortoise is a species complex...
WildlifeNY Daily News

Scientists discover giant tortoise believed to be extinct for over a century

In 1906, it was widely accepted that a species of giant tortoise had gone extinct. Earlier this week, however, that theory was disproved as scientists came across the Fernandina Giant Tortoise in the Galapagos Islands. “One of the greatest mysteries in Galapagos has been the Fernandina Giant Tortoise,” said Dr....
WildlifeEurekAlert

Genomics-informed decisions can help save species from extinction

Researchers in Lund, Copenhagen and Norwich have shown that harmful mutations present in the DNA play an important - yet neglected - role in the conservation and translocation programs of threatened species. "Many species are threatened by extinction, both locally and globally. For example, we have lost about ten vertebrate...
Animalsledburyreporter.co.uk

Action needed to save capercaillie from extinction, say conservationists

More action is needed to save one of the UK’s rarest birds from extinction, conservationists have warned. Capercaillie, the largest grouse species in the world, are found in Scottish native pinewoods, with many in the Cairngorms National Park. The Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) will hear next week that the...
WildlifeInverse

Scientists discover biggest mass extinction since the dinosaurs

Thanks to the movie Jaws, we’re well aware of sharks every time we splash and surf in the shallows. But despite any fear of attack, you’re far more likely to die from an errant firework or a lightning strike than a shark bite. The likelihood of encountering a shark is low — and their numbers are dwindling.
WildlifePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Ancient Shark Population Decimated by Mysterious Mass Extinction Event

Scientists studying the fossil record found in deep-sea sediments stumbled upon a rather strange discovery when they noticed that the planet's shark population inexplicably plummeted around 19 million years ago. The puzzling find reportedly occurred as researchers were attempting to construct an "85-million-year-long record of fish and shark abundance" by way of microfossils found in deposits of mud that were unearthed during deep-sea drilling operations. While combing over this ancient material, they were left scratching their heads when they spotted a peculiar change in the shark population that defies explanation.
AnimalsNew Scientist

Some bird embryos know to hide from predators even inside their eggs

The world is a dangerous place for young birds, but it seems that even as embryos, some can take measures to hide from hungry predators. Late in their embryonic development, many bird species will communicate with their parents through the eggshell by chirping. Kristal Kostoglou at Deakin University in Melbourne, Australia, wanted to know if these talkative embryos already have the predator-avoiding instincts of hatched chicks, which hide and fall silent when threatened.
Animalsearthisland.org

Giant River Otter Feared Extinct in Argentina Pops Up

​A giant river otter in Matto Gross, Brazil. Until last week, the giant otter hadn’t been seen on Argentina’s Bermejo River for more than a century. Photo by Allan Hopkins. The cause of the excitement was the sighting, last week, of a wild giant river otter – an animal feared...
Animalsseehafernews.com

Ripples from the Dunes: Northern Leopard Frog

This article is written for the Ripples from the Dunes series by Frances Meyer, Woodland Dunes Land Management Intern. From my first week of working here as an intern, I couldn’t help but notice the many frogs hopping along the trails. On Willow trail especially, many would blend in with the grass, occasionally surprising me while I was helping assemble a boardwalk. I have always been fascinated with frogs, and recall various memories of me catching them at my grandparents’ cottage as a kid, watching them hop around the lake until it was time to leave. One summer we even raised tadpoles and watched as they underwent a metamorphosis. The specific frog I saw on the trail had a greenish coloring with dark black spots down its back, sides, and legs; all traits that point to the Northern Leopard frog.