Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department say two people were arrested Wednesday for crimes against children. Acting with the Knox Department for Community Based Services Sheriff and deputies arrested Joshua Smith and Lisa Helton at a home in the Hinkle community. Knox Department for Community Based Services had been searching for the pair in connection to a child neglect investigation. Deputies say when they entered the home they found children in unsanitary living conditions, including floors matted with feces and other filth as well as non-working water and bathroom fixtures. Both were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.