Yen falls to 2-week low on US jobless claims

marketpulse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Japanese yen is under pressure, as USD/JPY has posted gains for a second straight day. In North American trade, USD/JPY is trading at 109.86, up 0.66%. Inflation levels remain at very low levels in Japan, and with the economic downturn due to Covid, there is little reason to expect that this will change anytime soon. Earlier in the week, BoJ Core CPI, the Bank of Japan’s preferred gauge of inflation, dipped to -0.1% in March, down from zero a month earlier. The index has mustered just one gain in the past 13 months.

www.marketpulse.com
Randal Quarles
Plainview Daily Herald

Asian stocks lower after Wall St ends May with gains

BEIJING (AP) — Major Asian stock markets fell Monday after Japan reported weaker-than-expect growth in factory output and Chinese manufacturing growth was flat. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated while Seoul swung between small gains and losses. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended last week...
EconomyForexTV.com

Chinese Yuan Appreciates To 3-year High Against U.S. Dollar

The Chinese yuan firmed against the U.S. dollar in Asian deals on Monday, despite verbal warnings from Chinese officials that the domestic currency’s rise may be overvalued and unsustainable. Sheng Songcheng, former director of the Survey and Statistics Department at PBOC, said that the current rapid appreciation of the yuan...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

U.S. futures edge up, Asia stocks eye steady start

(May 31): U.S. futures edged up Monday and Asian stocks were set for a steady start as investors continue to weigh inflation risks and await key U.S. jobs data to gauge the strength of the economic recovery. Equity contracts were little changed in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong after U.S....
BusinessBloomberg

Fed’s Taper Talk Is Pre-Emptive Strike Against Inflation Fears

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Inflation readings are coming in hotter than Federal Reserve officials expected and could accelerate the timing of when they debate scaling back their massive bond-buying campaign. Fed Vice Chairs Randal Quarles and Richard Clarida...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar gives up gains for week as markets digest economic data

* Dollar flat for day, week * Dollar reaches seven-week high of 110 yen * Euro and sterling fall vs dollar * Yuan at new 3-year high of 6.36 to dollar * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices and market activity; previous NEW YORK/LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar gave up gains from early on Friday as traders tidied positions ahead of month-end and a holiday weekend after seeing new economic data confirm expectations about U.S. inflation and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The dollar index of major currencies rose as much as 0.4% during the day in a sharp rebound from 4-1/2 month lows plumbed on Tuesday before it fell back to flat for the day and the week at 89.99. Ending with little change was a break from the down trend since March that had taken 3% from the dollar's value as other major economies began to catch up with vaccination rates in the United States. At the same time, central banks in some other countries had appeared likely to move more quickly than the U.S. Federal Reserve to back away from easy money policies and let interest rates rise. The euro was up a bare 0.05% at $1.22 on Friday afternoon, compared with a four-month high of $1.2266 earlier in the week. The British pound was flat at $1.4199, continuing its recent struggle to stay above $1.42.. On Monday, the United States and Britain have public holidays. The U.S. economic data had been seen as the big scheduled news of the week, but it did not move bond and stock markets much when it was released in the morning. The data showed that consumer prices increased in April far beyond the Federal Reserve's 2% annual rate target. The inflation readings had been widely anticipated and were not expected to have an impact on policy from the Fed, which has viewed recent price increases as adjustments for the reopening of the economy. The next big event for the markets is the Fed's monetary policy meeting on June 15 and 16, which could provide clues to when U.S. interest rates will increase. Fed officials could show projections for stronger economic growth. That would point toward the central bank tapering its purchases of bonds and allowing longer-term interest rates to rise, which would support the dollar, said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com. "The Fed is trying to prepare the markets for the inevitability of tapering," Trevisani said. The major currency that would most likely lose against the dollar is the Japanese yen, Trevisani said, citing trouble with Japan's recovery from the pandemic compared with Europe and Britain. The dollar gained against the yen early on Friday and hit a seven-week high before easing to show little change on the day. The dollar last traded around 109.77 yen after reaching as high as 110.2. Japan has seen a rise in unemployment, falling consumer prices and government moves to extend emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other areas because of the COVID-19 pandemic. China's onshore yuan appreciated to as few as 6.358 per dollar, a new three-year high. The dollar was last trading at 6.3616 yuan, down 0.15% for the day. Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale, said the fact that the yuan has been stronger than 6.40 for three days could be a turning point in Chinese policy that would be positive for the global economy. "Nobody thought that the central bank would allow the yuan to strengthen beyond 6.40, and they have," Broux added. The New Zealand dollar, which this week had jumped on the prospect of an interest rate hike by September 2022, fell as much as 1% against the greenback early in the day.. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down about 6% at $36,174 in the morning in New York, while ether was down 8% at around $2,510. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 1:24PM (1724 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9910 90.0120 -0.02% 0.011% +90.4470 +89.9870 Euro/Dollar $1.2201 $1.2195 +0.05% -0.14% +$1.2204 +$1.2133 Dollar/Yen 109.7650 109.8300 -0.05% +6.24% +110.1950 +109.7650 Euro/Yen 133.92 133.93 -0.01% +5.52% +134.0000 +133.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.8993 0.8967 +0.29% +1.65% +0.9030 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4199 $1.4203 -0.02% +3.94% +$1.4207 +$1.4137 Dollar/Canadian 1.2079 1.2067 +0.10% -5.14% +1.2120 +1.2064 Aussie/Dollar $0.7712 $0.7745 -0.41% +0.27% +$0.7747 +$0.7678 Euro/Swiss 1.0972 1.0934 +0.35% +1.53% +1.0975 +1.0933 Euro/Sterling 0.8593 0.8584 +0.10% -3.85% +0.8606 +0.8576 NZ $0.7259 $0.7294 -0.45% +1.11% +$0.7295 +$0.7214 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3470 8.3450 +0.17% -2.66% +8.3860 +8.3355 Euro/Norway 10.1850 10.1699 +0.15% -2.69% +10.2046 +10.1490 Dollar/Sweden 8.2938 8.2727 +0.31% +1.19% +8.3433 +8.2718 Euro/Sweden 10.1204 10.0895 +0.31% +0.44% +10.1386 +10.0884 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London Editing by Mark Heinrich and Will Dunham)
ForexTV.com

Gold Prices Ease As Investors Await US Inflation Data

Gold prices eased slightly on Friday, as an uptick in Treasury yields and a firmer dollar increased the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,892.84 per ounce, but was set for its fourth straight weekly gain. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1.892.80.
Businesskitco.com

Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for month-end and new data largely confirmed expectations about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from...
Businessinvestingcube.com

EUR/USD Outlook After US PCE Inflation Data

EUR/USD has plunged after the US PCE price index data. The Federal Reserve usually monitors various metrics. However, it uses the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index as one of the key gauges of inflation. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis indicated that core PCE price index was up by 3.1% in April on a year-on-year basis. Economists had expected a reading of 2.9%, which was higher than the prior month’s 1.9%.
Businessbondbuyer.com

Half a trillion dollars is sitting at the Fed earning nothing

There’s so much spare cash sloshing around U.S. funding markets that investors are choosing to park almost half a trillion dollars at the central bank — earning absolutely nothing. Usage of the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo facility — a mechanism that’s part of the central bank’s arsenal for helping to...
StocksFinancial Times

US stocks rise as investors look past jump in Fed inflation gauge

Stocks on Wall Street were on track for a fourth consecutive month of gains as US inflation data confirmed expectations that the nation’s recovery from pandemic was stoking a rapid rise in prices. The S&P 500 was up 0.3 per cent at lunchtime in New York, taking the blue-chip benchmark’s...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising US inflation

NEW YORK (May 28): Global equity markets rose, while the US dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday, as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. US Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. rallies, unshaken by inflation surge

On Friday, a slew of Wall St. stock indices had wrapped up the day in an affirmative territory with benchmark S&P 500 and trade-sensitive Dow snapping up their first weekly percentage gains following three straight weeks of declines, as investors seemed to have turned a blind eye to a stronger-than-anticipated inflation reading.
BusinessBenzinga

Is the Market Fearful Of Coming Inflation?

The latest CPI numbers were released on May 12, showing a 0.8% increase in prices from the previous month. This number was well above the 0.2% that was expected, and it triggered a quick 2.5% loss in the S&P 500 and an even greater loss in the Nasdaq. Is the market terrified at the prospect of coming inflation? I believe the answer to that question is complicated.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar edges up ahead of inflation data; yuan hits new three-year high

The dollar strengthened on Friday and was on track for a weekly gain as investors waited for U.S. inflation data to set the currency's direction. The U.S. dollar has fallen in April and May so far, reaching its lowest in more than four months, but has changed course this week, picking up in a move which analysts said was due to month-end flows.