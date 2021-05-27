Carbon County commissioners

Vote Sydney Wernett for Carbon County Clerk of Courts. Sydney is one of the most hardworking, approachable, and genuine individuals I’ve had the pleasure of working with. She is a leader and would take charge in any aspect of the court system. Sydney has previous experience working within the Clerk of Courts office and understands the daily operations. She pays attention to detail. If a mistake occurred within her office, Sydney would be the first to own up to it and fix it. She does not blame others but drives forward and addresses issues. If elected, there is no doubt Sydney Wernett would improve the Carbon County Clerk of Courts. She is the perfect candidate for the job.