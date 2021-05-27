Carbon County commissioners
The Carbon County commissioners acted on or discussed the following items during their weekly meeting on Thursday. • Approved a letter of engagement for the provisioning of NG911 with Pennsylvania acting through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to sustain NG911. PEMA selected Comtech to provide 911 call delivery and NG911 services to county’s and regional 911 systems to utilize the NG911 solution effective Dec. 7, 2020, through Dec. 6, 2027, including three one-year renewal options. Approved through the Statewide Interconnectivity Fund.www.tnonline.com