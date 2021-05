South Dakota's initial weekly claims have dropped below the average pre-pandemic range according to the latest report from the Department of Labor and Regulation. For the week of May 16-22, the report shows that 197 South Dakotans lost their job and filed an initial weekly claim. That's down 212 claims from last week's revised total of 409. The number of initial claims in a pre-pandemic world was between 200 and 300 per week.