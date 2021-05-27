Five Venues Bringing Live Music Back to Cincinnati This Summer
For music lovers of all stripes, 2020 posed a unique, frustrating challenge. As the pandemic progressed, artists cancelled their shows and venues closed their doors. Nearly a full year later, it seemed like concerts wouldn’t return in 2021—but luckily, that isn’t the case. Live music is back. From local talent to industry legends, musicians are returning to stages all across Greater Cincinnati in the coming months.www.cincinnatimagazine.com