newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Players Life of Luxury

By PopWrapped Admin
popwrapped.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL players are first and foremost athletes that excel in their sport. But getting drafted into the NFL is life changing for those precious few football players that are selected and it often leads to an enviable life in the lap of luxury that the common person will never know intimately.

popwrapped.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Ciara
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Players#Nfl Draft#American Football#Nfl Football#World Football#Nfl Draft#Tb12#Green Bay Packers#Californian#Mercedes Benz#Nfl Picks#College Football Players#Enviable Luxury#Athletes#The League#High End Brands#Success#Glory#Lucrative Deals#Glamour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady gets advantageous update on chances of winning 8th Super Bowl ring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady only has three more fingers left without a Super Bowl ring. There could only be a couple remaining by the time the 2021 NFL season ends, but of course, winning a Vince Lombardi Trophy is easier said than done, especially when most people of your age typically spend Sunday afternoons grilling meat in the backyard and watching football — not playing at the highest level of the sport.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tom Brady homeless? Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion

Tom Brady's tenancy in Tampa is ongoing, but the seven-time Super Bowl winner needs a new place to rest his head at night. Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter sold the mansion Brady and his family rented for the past year. Tampa.com reported Jeter sold the seven-bedroom waterfront estate for well under asking price at $22.5 million. The property was listed for $29 million.
NFLBleacher Report

Tom Brady Unscripted TV Series Teased by Fox at Upfront Presentation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady may be showing up on your televisions more outside of football season. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said at the company's upfront that an "unscripted project" is in the works with Brady, per Deadline's Peter White. White cited Game On!, of which Brady's Bucs...
NFLPewter Report

Bucs Monday Mailbag: Trask QB2? Chances Bucs Repeat?

The Pewter Report Bucs Monday Mailbag is exclusively sponsored by SimBull – the stock market for sports that allows you to trade sports teams like stocks and earn cash payouts when your teams win. SimBull has blended sports and the stock market to offer you a new way to invest...
NFLbarrettsportsmedia.com

Fred Gaudelli Explains How NBC Landed Tom Brady vs Pats

The NFL puts together marquee matchups every year that their broadcast partners crave, but one stood above the rest this time for NBC. The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch spoke with NBC’s Fred Gaudelli about how the network bagged the white whale on the 2021 NFL schedule: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ first trip back to play the Patriots.
NFLnfl-therapy.com

Top 20 Highest Paid NFL Players

The highest paid NFL players can be counted here and now by a variety of metrics - total amount per current contract, average earnings per year, guaranteed money, money a player will earn in 2021, and so on. Things are simpler when it comes to counting money over time. Who raised the most money during their NFL career? Here are the current top 20 highest paid NFL players :
NFLNBC Sports

FMIA: Schedule No. 102,844 And The Nuttiness Around NFL’s Annual Slate

The 13th iteration of the 2021 NFL schedule was perfectly playable. It had been put through all the checks of the 70-game Key Games Chart and rest-disparity metric and the strategic placement of the asterisked Green Bay games and the early Brady-Belichick mega-game. But when the league’s six-person schedule team met by Zoom on Friday, May 7—every meeting of the team over the 17-week construction of the new slate was over Zoom—Senior VP of broadcasting Howard Katz told the group: “We got the weekend. Let’s take one more shot.”
NFLBakersfield Californian

Tom Brady, veteran teammates work out at Bucs’ facility

TAMPA — For the first time since winning the Super Bowl, Tom Brady is throwing footballs again at the Bucs’ training complex. The quarterback and about 10 teammates, including backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate, and receivers Mike Evans and Antonio Brown, held their impromptu passing camp at the AdventHealth Training Center Friday morning.
NFLsportstalkflorida.com

Lawrence versus Wilson and the 7 Most Interesting QB Battles this NFL Season

The NFL just released its long-awaited schedule and even if football is still over three months away, it already feels back!. With an extra game added, we’ve got even more football to watch including a dizzying amount of fun quarterback matchups including a Week 16 meeting between the top two quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft: Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.