Being part of a boyband fandom by Ava Eldred, author of The Boyband Murder Mystery
Author Ava Eldred writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new book The Boyband Murder Mystery. I can’t remember the first time I heard Taylor Hanson sing, but whenever it was, I definitely didn’t realise the significance of the moment. I had no idea what a fan was, let alone how shouting about the bands I liked would come to shape my life, but it was already beginning - that urge to love things loudly, and to talk about them however I could.www.femalefirst.co.uk