Joins ‘America Reports’ to continue his call for an independent investigation into the origins of the virus. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, this week went on Fox News’ ‘America Reports’ to discuss his call for an objective, independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. This is an investigation Sen. Cruz has repeatedly called for since early 2020 while Democrats and the media have dismissed the need for it and aided in China’s cover-up.