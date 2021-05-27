VIDEO STORIES FROM MAY 27TH OF YEARS PAST

Remember it like yesterday. Going to work on a story with a man who restored old Chevrolets. Was on I-35 a mile from the Jarrell exit at about 3:30 in the afternoon when I saw it The sun had been shining when there it was. I Took cover at the I-35 rest area, Also at that rest area were a crew from Austin Jessica Vess and Scott Guest. When got into town there was nothing but destruction. That’s when I found out Larry Igo had been at the shop and when the warning came in he took his twins John and Paul he went to the house. His wife was at the school which was the last day before summer break and she did the same. When they got to the house is when it hit. The entire family was lost. At first, it looked like a rope out of the sky then two ropes attached together. Within seconds the sky went solid black and it exploded into a massive cloud you could see debris in it. When it passed came in through town, The homes sat down in a bowl below, it was called Double Creek Estates it was below the main part of town was. I went through town and as I came around the curve all you could see was level land. Houses were flat, Even the grass and asphalt were pulled up in sheets. I remember going down a road west of the houses, debris was everywhere. There was a woman hanging onto a tree and was still alive. her young granddaughter was close by and alive but both were severely injured. They had been in the house, the child in the bathtub, and the woman and her husband next to it. It actually pulled them out of the tub. Her husband was found later, deceased.