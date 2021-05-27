VIDEO STORIES FROM MAY 27TH OF YEARS PAST

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleRemember it like yesterday. Going to work on a story with a man who restored old Chevrolets. Was on I-35 a mile from the Jarrell exit at about 3:30 in the afternoon when I saw it The sun had been shining when there it was. I Took cover at the I-35 rest area, Also at that rest area were a crew from Austin Jessica Vess and Scott Guest. When got into town there was nothing but destruction. That’s when I found out Larry Igo had been at the shop and when the warning came in he took his twins John and Paul he went to the house. His wife was at the school which was the last day before summer break and she did the same. When they got to the house is when it hit. The entire family was lost. At first, it looked like a rope out of the sky then two ropes attached together. Within seconds the sky went solid black and it exploded into a massive cloud you could see debris in it. When it passed came in through town, The homes sat down in a bowl below, it was called Double Creek Estates it was below the main part of town was. I went through town and as I came around the curve all you could see was level land. Houses were flat, Even the grass and asphalt were pulled up in sheets. I remember going down a road west of the houses, debris was everywhere. There was a woman hanging onto a tree and was still alive. her young granddaughter was close by and alive but both were severely injured. They had been in the house, the child in the bathtub, and the woman and her husband next to it. It actually pulled them out of the tub. Her husband was found later, deceased.

New Caney, TXbluebonnetnews.com

New Caney man charged in murder of Cleveland man

Authorities have apprehended a suspect in the murder of Clay Heard, 44, of Cleveland, whose body was found April 22 in a ditch off of Forest Service Road 201 in the Sam Houston National Forest in San Jacinto County outside of Cleveland. Heard had been shot three times, leading to his death.
Montgomery County, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

MCTX Sheriff Investigates Incident on Lone Star Hiking Trails

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- On May 14, 2021 the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance from an adult female who believed she was being chased while hiking on Lone Star Hiking Trail #3 in the North West corner of Montgomery County. Upon arrival, a Patrol Sergeant met with the woman as she was exiting the trails where she parked her car. During the investigation it was learned the female was hiking on the trail when she alleged she observed a male wearing no clothing, but carrying an unknown article of clothing, emerge from the wooded area in her direction. The female advised she turned and ran in the opposite direction and believed the male was chasing her, but confirmed that she “…kept running and didn’t look back.”
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas Stateyourconroenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

High Water Locations

Some high-water locations have been reported in the Houston-area. Houston TranStar reports the following high-water locations:. IH-69 Northbound At FM-2919/Lum Rd in Fort Bend County - Right Lane. SH-225 Eastbound At ALLEN GENOA RD - 2 Frontage Road Lanes. The Conroe Police Department reports:. The 800 blk of IH-45 feeder,...
Splendora, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPLENDORA POLICE STOP VEHICLE ON TRAFFIC- FEMALE IDENTIFIED AS DECEASED

Early Saturday morning a Splendora Officer stopped a pickup on traffic at East River and I-69. The officer then ran a check on the male driver and the female passenger. The male was clear. However, the dispatcher advised the officer that the female’s identification was showing she was deceased. The officer contacted a Precinct 4 unit for an AFIS unit. By using the small handheld device it will read a fingerprint and identify who that print belongs to. After printing her it turned out she wasn’t dead but her sister was and that is who she tried to identify herself as. The prints returned to Brenda Delynn Henderson, 38, of 7759 Bunkerwood in Houston. It also alerted the officers that she was a wanted fugitive from Smith County, Texas. She had three open warrants, two for bond forfeiture and one for evading arrest in a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. She is now being held on $70,000 in bonds for the Smith County charges and a new charge in Montgomery County for failure to identify with a $500 bond.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Texas StatePosted by
UPI News

Pilots survive mid-air collision of training aircraft in Texas

May 17 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy flying instructor and a trainee pilot survived a mid-air collision on Monday after departing Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. Naval Air Training Command reported that two T-45 Goshawk planes of the Navy and Marine Corps training squadron VT-22 at Naval Air Station Kingsville "collided in mid-air in [over] Ricardo, Texas, at approximately 11:00 CST."
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Conroe, TXyourconroenews.com

Conroe Police Memorial

Law enforcement from around Montgomery County gathered for the annual police memorial at Heritage Park, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Conroe. The event, which was held virtually last year, honors Conroe police officer Sgt. Ed Holcomb, Jr. and others officers who have died in the line of duty as part of National Police Week.