Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Man bashed with site visitors tube in unprovoked assault

By NewsVerses.com
newsverses.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find the suspect behind a vicious, unprovoked assault caught on video in Midtown. They’re on the lookout for a suspect who struck a person within the head with a site visitors divider. Sturdy Wind, Heavy Rain And Hail Hits Elements Of Tri-State...

newsverses.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Sliwa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Assault#Cellphone Video#Method Man#Surveillance Video#Hell S Kitchen#Bellevue Hospital#Republicans#Nypd#Spanish#Twitter#Nypdtips#Suspect#Random Assaults#Police Presence#Robberies#Entrance#Bike#Plastic#Cbsnewyork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
Queens, NYqueenseagle.com

Queens cyclists fight for right to use Astoria greenway

Around two dozen cyclists clanged on their bells as they rode around a hidden public greenway in Astoria over the weekend. As their ringing reverberated off the water, the riders reclaimed a space they say has been uninviting at best, and stolen from them at worst. The group of cyclists,...
New York City, NYMic

NYC Pride is banning police. Can this be the new norm?

In a return to its origins as a protest of police brutality against LGBTQ people, NYC Pride will no longer permit police to participate in its parade until 2025, the New York Times reported. This way, the LGBTQ community — especially its trans and BIPOC members — can celebrate free of the presence of police, which a press release from the organization said can be “threatening, and at times, dangerous.” Could this be the new norm?