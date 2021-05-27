How to Explain Microaggressions in Terms Simple Enough for a Child to Understand

Reframing how you view being a sensitive person: I put this as number one because in order for you to be able to thrive as a highly sensitive person, you first and foremost need to stop viewing it as a problem, a defect and a weakness and start viewing it as something that makes you special. For most of my life I bought into what most people told me about myself: I was too sensitive and that was bad. Now I understand that people either did not understand my sensitive nature or they were threatened by it. Being highly sensitive, I was able to pick up on emotions, circumstances, feelings and so on that some individuals did not want me to bring attention to. Once I came to a point of realization — a “light bulb moment, if you will — understanding on a deep level that my sensitivity is not inherently bad, and further that it is sort of special, like a superpower I have, then everything changed. I accepted, and moreover, valued, this part of myself; and when I valued me, I noticed others started to do so as well.