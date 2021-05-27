newsbreak-logo
Oscar Isaac Is Moon Knight, Now Dreamily Gaze Into His Eyes

By James Whitbrook
Gizmodo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eyes of Marvel’s latest streaming hero are upon you. We’ve had reports for a long, long while that Star Wars and Ex Machina (and noted X-Men: Apocalypse Ivan Ooze cosplayer) star Oscar Isaac would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the legendary vigilante Moon Knight. Despite the fact that people around the project have discussed his role, it’s been silence from the actor himself... until now. Isaac shared a picture of, well, the top half of his face, on a backdrop of Moon Knight comic art on his official Facebook page, alongside the message “WE ARE MOONKNIGHT.” We’ll forgive the spelling, but Marvel themselves followed up with it on social media:

