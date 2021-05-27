Oscar Isaac Is Moon Knight, Now Dreamily Gaze Into His Eyes

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that his son's favorite superhero is actually a DC character! The Marvel star shared an Instagram post of himself presumably still at work making his next Marvel Cinematic Universe film Thor: Love and Thunder, with one of his young sons walking with him hand-in-hand. In the caption, Hemsworth reveals the following: "Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question. “What do you want to be when you grow up“... "Dad i wanna be Superman” Lucky I have two other kids". That last part is obviously a joke - but man, that doe have to hurt!