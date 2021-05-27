Insomniac Announces Lineup & Adds Second Day to New Summer Waterfront Festival ‘Day Trip’

Guys, festival season is around the corner and with that I think is an enthusiasm level that is at all-time highs. Now I am sure there are people who are grossed out at the thought of dancing up against strangers in the heat, sweaty as hell, sharing bottles of water and hits off of joints. But there seems to be an overwhelming amount larger number of people ready to jump back into it headfirst. And the sign is how quickly these festivals are selling out.