newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Insomniac Announces Lineup & Adds Second Day to New Summer Waterfront Festival ‘Day Trip’

By Matthew Meadow
Your EDM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs festival season returns, Insomniac Events is introducing a whole new festival brand called Day Trip Festival this year, and the lineup has just been announced. While still yet to have its inaugural year, Insomniac has delivered on the demand from fans, proudly adding a second day to the debut summer festival, now set to take place on July 3 & 4, 2021. The famed Day Trip experience travels from its original home of Academy LA in Hollywood to Berth 46 at the LA Waterfront, offering 360-degree ocean views while hosting nearly 40 of the most well-known and emerging stars in house music across multiple festival stages.

www.youredm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tchami
Person
Lauren Lane
Person
Justin Martin
Person
Marshall Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Music#Leading Ladies#Lords#Music Stars#Original Stars#Hollywood Stars#Academy La#Canadian#Ground#French#Insomniac Records#Vnssa#Insomniac Events#Day Trip Festival#Festival Season Returns#La Waterfront#Multiple Festival Stages#Feature#Leading Destinations#Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
Omaha, NEWOWT

MAHA music festival announces lineup

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Maha organizers on Wednesday announced the lineup for this year’s modified music festival. According to a Wednesday news release, this year’s day-long music event will feature a soul/funk trio Khruangbin, funk and R&B artist Thundercat, and indie-pop artist Japanese Breakfast. Also performing at the festival are...
San Francisco, CAamericantheatre.org

Lineup Announced for 44th Bay Area Playwrights Festival

This year’s festival will feature works from Jaisey Bates, Miyoko Conley, Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, Sam Hamashima, and Johnny G. Lloyd. SAN FRANCISCO: Playwrights Foundation has announced the lineup for the 44th annual Bay Area Playwrights Festival, which will be streamed online for a second year. This year’s playwrights include Jaisey Bates, Miyoko Conley, Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, Sam Hamashima, and Johnny G. Lloyd. The festival will stream online July 16-25, with tickets available on a sliding scale beginning on June 15.
Los Angeles, CAedmidentity.com

Insomniac Announces Alesso: Together Again in Los Angeles

This July, Alesso will head to Los Angeles for two nights of electric beats to help bring fans together again on the dancefloor. Back in 2010, Alesso broke onto the scene with his debut, self-titled EP, and then followed that up in 2011 with a remix of “Pressure” by Starkillers, Alex Kenji, and Nadia Ali and “Calling (Lose My Mind)” with Sebastian Ingrosso and Ryan Tedder. Those progressive house tracks dominated the scene and instantly captured the attention of the global dance music community – and he hasn’t looked back since.
Festivaldancingastronaut.com

Insomniac’s Day Trip Festival reveals stellar inaugural lineup: Tchami, Diplo, Claptone, AC Slater, and more locked in

Insomniac’s long-awaited house soirée, Day Trip is now just a little more than one month away and the events giant has finally dropped the lineup nearly a year after the festival’s announcement. After cancelling some of the biggest events on last year’s calendar, including Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, and Dreamstate SoCal, fans are now biting their nails in excitement over the house-anchored festival.
MusicMetalSucks

Final ‘Slay at Home’ Streaming Festival Lineup Announced

For the past year, Metal Injection has been entertaining the cooped up masses with a free monthly streaming concert dubbed Slay at Home featuring both exclusive band performances and all-star bedroom cover collaborations. With life returning to normal and touring gearing up for the summer, they’re now putting the festival to bed… but not before one final two-day blowout featuring its most impressive line-up yet.
FestivalNapa Valley Register

BottleRock Napa Valley announces daily lineup, single day tickets

BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced the 2021 festival daily lineup and released single-day general admission and VIP tickets. The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place at the Napa Valley Expo on Sept. 3-5. All 3-day festival passes have sold out. Single-day...
Festivaloperawire.com

Tippet Rise Announces Lineup for Virtual August Festival

Tippet Rise Art Center has announced the program for its four-day virtual festival, running from August 19 – 22, 2021. Titled “Tippet Rise on Tour: August Festival,” the run will premiere seven short performance films captured in unconventional venues nationwide, such as a tractor barn in Colorado, Ensamble Studio’s Cyclopean House in Massachusetts, the Noguchi Museum in NYC, and more.
Festivalpasstheaux.co

Day Trip 2021 festival sells out second days in minutes

Guys, festival season is around the corner and with that I think is an enthusiasm level that is at all-time highs. Now I am sure there are people who are grossed out at the thought of dancing up against strangers in the heat, sweaty as hell, sharing bottles of water and hits off of joints. But there seems to be an overwhelming amount larger number of people ready to jump back into it headfirst. And the sign is how quickly these festivals are selling out.
MusicSteamboat Pilot & Today

Live music returns as Strings announces summer lineup

Live music returns to Strings Music Festival as the organization announced its summer lineup last week. The summer season will kick off with two performances of Four Seasons: Chee-Yun Plays Vivaldi on both June 26 and 27. Tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday for this performance and...
Visual Artalbuquerqueexpress.com

Firebeatz and Star-studded Lineup to Perform at NFT BAZL

NFT BAZL, the first-ever art exhibition of its kind, is set to feature a group of influential music artists who will accompany its physical and digital art installations. The event will take place at South Beach Miami's The Temple House on June 2nd. The Temple House is one of the...
Posted by
NBC Chicago

Pitchfork Announces Lineup for 2021 Festival, Set for September

Pitchfork Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2021 event, marking one of the largest music festival announcements in the city since the coronavirus pandemic began. The festival, set to take place in September in Chicago's Union Park, will feature headliners like Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus, Animal Collective and more.
Musicmxdwn.com

Download Festival Tests the Waters of Live Music With 2021 “Pilot” Fest

Download Music Festival, which has been officially canceled for 2021, will be hosting a smaller “pilot” version of the English fest with a maximum capacity of 10,000 attendees. The event is part of the UK government’s Event Research Program and will feature headliners like Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Bullet for My Valentine and Enter Shikari. Download Pilot will take place June 18-20 in Leicestershire’s Donington Park, and general ticket sales begin June 3.
Festivaledmidentity.com

Day Trip Festival Unveils Lineup for Debut Edition

Will you be dancing to the beats from Chromeo, John Summit, ARTBAT, Tchami, Justin Martin, and more during the Day Trip Festival debut?. As the entire live event scene shut down in 2020, Insomniac offered up some hope for the future with the announcement of Day Trip Festival. Over the past few years, Day Trip has become renowned for bringing some sensational showcases to venues like Academy LA and Exchange LA, and they further bolstered their brand with unique livestreams and editions at the Park N Rave as well. But now, with Southern California eyeing a re-opening in June they’ve turned their focus back to the festival itself.
Kettering, OHDayton Daily News

JUST IN: Fraze announces summer concert lineup

Legends of rock, country, soul, and R&B along with tribute bands and fun festivals comprise Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion’s 2021 season. Styx, Foreigner, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, and Trace Adkins are just some of the entertaining headliners showcased within the diverse July 22-Sept. 3 schedule. Tickets to all shows go...
Foley, ALPosted by
OBA

OWA kicks off summer with Memorial Day weekend festivities

Foley, AL – (OBA®) – Head to OWA beginning May 29 as they bring their annual Memorial Day celebration to its lively downtown streets for a day full of activities and unforgettable fireworks. This fan-favorite, and patriotic celebration, will extend throughout the weekend, beginning on Saturday, May 29 and continuing Sunday, May 30.
Fort Wayne, INhot1079fortwayne.com

2021 Summer Nights at the Embassy Lineup announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Embassy has announced that Summer Nights at the Embassy will begin Wednesday, June 2 and continue for 15 weeks, wrapping up on September 9. Every Wednesday the event will be open from 5 to 9 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m. The Embassy...