Big 12 Announces Some Kickoff Times

Jace Jung's incredible on-base streak that nobody was really talking about has come to an end. Since February 23rd of 2020, Texas Tech's Jace Jung has reached base at least once in every single game he's started. Now, there are pinch-hit opportunities and what-not that break the streak, but just strictly talking games he's started in you have to go back 59 games to a contest against the Houston Cougars to find a game where Jace Jung didn't reach base.