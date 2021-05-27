Big 12 Announces Some Kickoff Times
Big 12 partners ESPN and FOX Sports have announced early season and special date football selections across their linear and digital platforms. Opening weekend of the season gets underway on Friday, September 3 as Kansas hosts South Dakota on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Non-conference games continue the next day highlighted by Kansas State meeting Stanford on FS1 in the Allstate Kickoff Classic. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, site of the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship.www.wibwnewsnow.com