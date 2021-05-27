Democrats introduce bill allowing college athletes to organize
A group of Democrats have introduced the first-ever bills in the House and Senate to allow college student athletes to organize under the National Labor Relations Act. The long shot bill, which would require the votes of 10 Republicans along with every Democrat in the Senate to pass the upper chamber, would expand union rights across the nation to college athletes and allow them to collectively bargain for benefits and wages, according to a copy obtained by The Athletic.www.msn.com