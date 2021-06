No, “shrinkflation” is not a reference to what happens when a virile man gets in cold water. Instead, it refers to the sneaky way businesses hide the fact that prices are rising as the dollar loses its strength. Customers may blame companies, but businesses have little choice but to pass on some of the cost to consumers. The real fault traces back to President Joe Biden and his strategy of printing money to shovel it to Democratic interest groups. “Consumers are paying more for a growing range of household staples in ways that don’t show up on receipts — thinner rolls, lighter bags, smaller cans —