TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Panthers have never feared Andrei Vasilevskiy this year. It didn’t matter how how many game-changing acrobatic saves he made, how many power-play chances he denied or how loudly the crowd at Amalie Arena chanted, “Vasy! Vasy!” The Panthers beat the star goaltender more often than anyone else in the regular season and scored four on him in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. A two-goal deficit to start the third period Thursday — with their season effectively on the line — was not a death sentence.