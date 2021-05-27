Cancel
Review: In 'Moby Doc,' 'Play' maker is his own biggest fan, harshest critic

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoby knows you probably don't like him and you probably don't want to see a documentary about him. Weirdly, that's why he made "Moby Doc," his unconventional, self-effacing, self-aggrandizing look at his rise and fall (and rise and fall, again) and why any of it matters in the grand scheme of things.

IndieWire

‘Moby Doc’ Review: A Self-Important Look at One Musician Realizing His Own Insignificance

If nothing else, “Moby Doc” is the perfect title for Rob Gordon Bralver’s documentary about the electronic musician Moby. Not because its subject, born Richard Melville Hall, is the great-great-great-grandnephew of a certain novelist — somehow that never comes up — but rather because the pun’s tongue-in-cheek aftertaste of self-importance so accurately prepares your palate for an insufferable movie that wants to be profound and benign in equal measure.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Moby Doc’: Film Review

The guiding principle of PBS’ American Masters franchise — and of a whole subset of documentaries at large — is that there is something to be learned from the stories of great people, takeaways that can either be applied to our presumably less-great lives or at least be sources of inspiration.
MusicSFGate

'Moby Doc' Review: Moby's Trippy, More-Conventional-Than-It-Looks Self-Portrait

Sometimes, you remember just where you were when you connected with a piece of music so powerful it erupted in your head. In the summer of 2000, I rushed in late to a packed all-media screening of “Gone in 60 Seconds.” I’d had a vexing day at the office, and was hoping the film would revive me. It did, more quickly than I imagined. After a flurry of titles, the soundtrack was filled with slow rhythmic claps, and over that came American voices, ancient yet present, not so much singing as chanting: “Green Sally up, and green Sally down. Lift and squat, gotta tear the ground.” The piano chords came in, simple but seductively syncopated, and then, beneath it all, a beat that was bigger than big. It echoed, it boomed, it made John Bonham’s thuds in “When the Levee Breaks” sound like someone banging on a tin can. And as it all repeated, the sound got bigger, grander, more primal. I had a vague knowledge of who Moby was, but didn’t know his music; his album “Play” had been out for a year, but I’d never heard it. As I learned during the closing credits, this was Moby (a track entitled “Flower”), and it was more than a song. It was pure drugs.
NBC Chicago

moby doc

Entertainment reporter Heather Brooker sat down for a deep dive conversation with musician Moby about his new documentary “Moby Doc.” The film explores his childhood trauma, success and failure in the music business, and his passion for animal rights. “Moby Doc” is in theaters and on digital platforms now.
Critic Reviews

Occasionally the middle-class, massive-kitchen-ness of Us can teeter just on the edge of smug, but in the end I was charmed, and as strange as it is to feel nostalgic for such a recent period of time, that nostalgia was felt keenly. The cast are all great, but particularly Hollander and Reeves, who warm up characters that could be cold.
Willow Smith's latest interview proves "white people's music" doesn't exist, but racism does

Trying to box Willow Smith into a hairstyle, let alone a genre of music, just leads to her cutting her hair off in defiance and rocking out however she wants. In a recent cover story interview for V Magazine, Smith opened up about how her creative freedom wasn’t born from overwhelming support, but rather a history of fighting longstanding racist stereotypes against Black artists and the bullying she faced in her childhood. It’s the latest example of how “white people’s music” doesn’t exist, but racism does.
NewAir Portable Ice Maker Review

Sometimes things just fall into place when you least expect it. Like when my fridge’s ice maker stopped working and then the NewAir Portable Ice Maker arrives for review. It was perfect timing, not just because our ice maker broke the same week it was delivered, but because we were planning on going out on our family’s boat that weekend and we needed ice for our coolers.
Moby: A Perfect Life

A silhouette of the grim reaper is visible through the branches. The documentary’s opening scene begins where it ultimately ends, in death, but not literally for its subject, Moby, who is very much alive. Partially existential—with a fixation on his past, packed with all its foibles and destitution, the present sense of intentional ignorance of the outside voices, and Moby’s incessant infatuation with the afterlife—Moby Doc is a mostly first-person account of the most poignant, deprived, euphoric, and just plain odd moments in the musical and personal life of the electronic music pioneer.
Al Pacino Presents His Case In ‘American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally’; Lionsgate’s ‘Endangered Species’, ‘Moby Doc’ On Theater Slate For Memorial Day Weekend’ – Specialty Preview

Oscar-winner Al Pacino and Meadow Williams star in American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally, the historical drama hitting select theaters this Memorial Day weekend via Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment. Michael Polish directed the film, which is based on a true story and follows the life of American woman Mildred Gillars (Williams) and her lawyer (Pacino), who struggle to redeem her reputation.
ClutchPoints

xQc says pressure from Twitch fans influenced his GTA RP play and ban

Twitch streamer xQc recently apologized for his behavior in the NoPixel GTA RP server. His behavior has been so toxic and controversial that he says he saw it coming. He even expected the ban to come much sooner. But then, after being banned for the fifth and final time, xQc’s finally out of the NoPixel GTA RP server. Still, even though xQc acknowledges how it’s his own fault that the server mods banned him, he relates as to how his Twitch following contributed to the issue.
Sports Doc Includes NEON GENESIS EVANGELION Theme, Fans Go Nuts

None of us should be defined by any one thing we’re into. Inst`ead, we should each be defined by the cross-section of two very different things we’re into. For Tessa Thompson—just as an example—that’s 1) incredible acting and 2) goats. For Joe Manganiello, that’s 1) Dungeons & Dragons and 2) Cheetos & Water. (Is that four things? We’re rounding down.) And for director Ondřej Hudeček, those two things are ostensibly 1) The Olympics and 2) anime. And this particular overlap stirred quite a delightful frenzy among the anime-loving corners of Twitter recently.
Damon Johnson on hard-rock heroes, the joy of independence and feeling like Bono when playing shows at his fans' houses

For the better part of 30 years, Damon Johnson has cultivated the type of illustrious, star-studded career most professional guitarists only dream about. His resume speaks for itself: founding member of Brother Cane in the early Nineties, Alice Cooper band member in the late 2000s, Black Star Riders guitarist in the 2010s, touring guitarist for Thin Lizzy from 2011 to 2013 and songwriter/musician on albums by Stevie Nicks, Skid Row, Faith Hill, Ted Nugent, Carlos Santana and Sammy Hagar, among others.
Sinatraa cries in front of his twitch fans while Playing Valorant

Back in March, Riot Games banned Jay “Sinatraa” Won from competitive Valorant for 6 months. Riot posted a ‘Competitive Ruling’ news article on the official Valorant website, where it stated that Sinatraa is banned from playing competitive Valorant. His Valorant team, Sentinels, also decided to bench him and started an internal investigation. TenZ was loaned from Cloud9 on his behalf, which was extended for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. Sentinels emerged as champions in the recently concluded tournament.
This Artist built his own Castle

Rougemont, NC -- Once upon a time in Rougemont, North Carolina an artist decided to build an extravagant castle on his sprawling 14 acres of land. This built-from-scratch sculpture is based on architecture from Central and Eastern Europe, complete with 18 pinnacles. Unfortunately, the project turned into a fantastical ruin, and was abandoned for 12 years. Local residents would trek far into the woods for an engagement photo backdrop, a secret wedding, or even to just see the work of art. With all this recent traction, Robert Mihaley the sculptor himself, is now inspired to finish the castle as an event space and vineyard. It's all just in time for his upcoming daughter's sweet sixteen party!