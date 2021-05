WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A woman was shot and killed in Winston-Salem for the second time in four days, police said. Winston-Salem police said Latasha Monique Finney, 25, was shot and killed on Sunday, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. A news release from police said Finney was found on the ground outside of an apartment building and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a man was also wounded, taken to the hospital for treatment and released.