newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Underwater Search And Recovery Expert Joins Coptales Podcast: ‘Most Rewarding Thing to Give a Loving Family Member Back’

By Law, Crime Staff
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to the full episode on Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!. On the latest episode of Law&Crime’s podcast “Coptales,” Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and ICU Nurse Howard Doss sit down with underwater search and recovery expert Keith Cormican. Cormican, the founder of “Bruce’s Legacy,” started his search and recovery nonprofit after losing his firefighter brother to a drowning incident.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Gentleman#Drowning#Family Member#Family Time#Apple Podcast#Icu#Bruce S Legacy#Law Crime#Podcasts#Sonar Equipment#Recoveries#Lake#Search
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Podcast
Related
Jobsmymodernmet.com

My Modern Met Is Searching for a Podcast Editor

If you've been a fan of My Modern Met and want to go from a casual reader to an actual contributor, guess what, you're in luck. We're now hiring! It's an exciting time for us here as we continue to expand our business. We're looking for applicants who are web-savvy,...
Lifestylemondaycampaigns.org

Commit to Quit and Join the Monday Quitters Movement

In honor of World No Tobacco Day on May 31, 2021, Quit and Stay Quit Monday is sharing the reasons why Monday should be the day you commit to quit. Quitting smoking isn’t something you have to do alone. Millions of people from all around the world are facing a similar challenge, and when you commit to quit, you’re joining the ranks of an international community devoted to living a healthier lifestyle.
PetsPosted by
Shore News Network

Autistic Boy Falls in love with his new Rescue Dog

A family decided to adopt a rescue pittie. Xena was dumped in someone’s backyard. The family wasn’t sure about adopting a pitbull, but they decided to give her a chance. When they got her home, she immediately became friends with their 8 year old autistic son, Jonny. Jonny and Xena immediately became inseparable. The dog is patient and kind with the young boy. Jonny has a new level of comfort with Xena by his side, and is now talking. Xena has been the best therapy dog Johnny could ever have.
Illinois StatePosted by
97X

WATCH: Illinois Deer Doesn’t Care His Back Is Missing

If you're any type of squeamish, maybe you'd be better off checking out something else, like the Racoon and dog who are best friends and play wrestle. Trail camera footage from a remote part of southern Illinois shows a deer that baffles hunters and animal experts alike. The video is...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Things That Have Helped In Eating Disorders Recovery – 2

I asked a number of people who are either in recovery or recovered to share with me what they’ve learned in the hope that it can help others. 1. Find a support network that you can trust. Often you can feel judged or not understood maybe by people who have no experience of mental health. But there will be people, friends, professionals and organisations that can support you.
PetsKPVI Newschannel 6

Cat Gives Her Dad Hugs All Day, Every Day | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Cat spends the whole day on her dad's shoulders, and squeezes his paw when he asks ❤️️. Keep up with Lippy on TikTok: thedo.do/harryjackson_official. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on...
Petschatnewstoday.ca

Always on duty: Let service dogs work

MEDICINE HAT, AB – Cute and cuddly but on the job. For the last eight months, the Chow family has been training service dog Gracie for their three-year-old daughter Molly. Molly would either wander away or disconnect when the family was out for walks. To improve her quality of life, the family decided to get her a service dog.
PetsPosted by
Action News Jax

Rescue dog, Ethan, named Busch Beer chief tasting officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An emaciated dog left abandoned and dying in the parking lot at the Kentucky Humane Society was named Busch Beer’s chief tasting officer for its specially formulated dog brew. Animal rescuers said Ethan was so weak he could not lift his head when he was found outside...
Grocery & Supermaketmoneysavingmom.com

Kellogg’s Family Rewards: 500 free points!

Get 500 free points from Kellogg’s Family Rewards!. If you’re a Kellogg’s Family Rewards member, you can take this short quiz to earn 500 free points!. If you are not a member, you can go here to join. Thanks, Freebies4Mom!
Petstribuneledgernews.com

Mom Secretly Adopts A Shelter Dog Her Daughters Fell In Love With | The Dodo

When these little girls saw Rosie’s urgent adoption ad, they were desperate to help. Little did they know, their mom already had Rosie on a plane to her new forever home!. Keep up with Rosie and all of her adventures with her family on Instagram: https://thedo.do/rosiefamily. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/
Family Relationshipstheglitterguide.com

8 Things Samantha Is Loving This Month

This past month has been such a whirlwind already. I mean, how is it June in a couple weeks? Maybe it’s because I’m pregnant, or because life has just suddenly become super busy after a year of staying home, but I can’t help but feel that time is speeding up. This pre-summer month has me excited for the impending arrival of baby #2, but I’m also trying to squeeze in as much productivity as possible before he gets here. So it’s not really a surprise that most of my favorites this month are inspired by my pregnancy, but there’s also some sweet, sweet nostalgia sprinkled in there along with a handful of creative projects that have inspired me.
Relationship Advicewgnradio.com

Divorce searches are up and the expansion of families

Americans have decided to reflect on the decisions they’ve made and how they can improve. It’s best evidenced by a recent report in which the majority of adults said that over the past year, they have thought about making, or at least thinking about making major life decisions. A few of the issues have people are reflecting on is Divorce and expanding their family. SEMrush Chief Strategy Officer Eugene Levin gives a breakdown on the recent data.
KidsKansas City Star

Ady would like to join a loving, caring family that will spend lots of time with her

Connecting with people and developing relationships are strengths of Adylef, who goes by the name Ady. Ady, 18, works hard to effectively communicate with others. Her favorite class in school is ROTC. She says it is fun and she gets to meet and work with new people. Ady said she’s also good at cooking and drawing. She enjoys dancing, listening to music and interacting with young children and animals.
Animalstribuneledgernews.com

Dog Obsessed With Music Adopted By Musicians | The Dodo

This family became a musical match made in heaven ♥️🎵. Keep up with Birks on Instagram: http://thedo.do/birksofbrooklyn. Check out Korean K9 Rescue on Facebook and Instagram for updates on more rescue like Birks: thedo.do/koreank9. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with...
Relationship AdviceThe Fix

Love Without Martinis: Building Healthy Relationships in Recovery

Those who recover and prioritize sobriety almost always do so with the assistance of stories. The books of AA and Al-Anon, the literature given out at treatment centers, memoirs on addiction to alcohol or drugs, therapeutic workbooks, and even religious texts are used to guide both the newly sober and old-timer into a healthier and more stable version of their own sobriety. When it comes to romantic relationships in sobriety, the field is less crowded--there aren’t many guide books for two people who want to work on their relationship after the chaos of addiction.