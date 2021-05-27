Underwater Search And Recovery Expert Joins Coptales Podcast: ‘Most Rewarding Thing to Give a Loving Family Member Back’

This past month has been such a whirlwind already. I mean, how is it June in a couple weeks? Maybe it’s because I’m pregnant, or because life has just suddenly become super busy after a year of staying home, but I can’t help but feel that time is speeding up. This pre-summer month has me excited for the impending arrival of baby #2, but I’m also trying to squeeze in as much productivity as possible before he gets here. So it’s not really a surprise that most of my favorites this month are inspired by my pregnancy, but there’s also some sweet, sweet nostalgia sprinkled in there along with a handful of creative projects that have inspired me.