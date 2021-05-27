newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Can you play with friends in Super Bomberman R Online?

By John Hansen
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBomberman may not be as much of a staple in video games as he used to be, but the cute little explosive psychopath still pops up now and then. However, this time he is blowing up the battle royale genre with 64 player lobbies, unlockable cosmetics, and nods to other Konami franchises. Battle royales can be fun experiences alone, but sometimes you just want to share those adventures with a friend. So can you play Super Bomberman R Online with friends?

