Nicki Minaj Passes Janet Jackson With 32nd Top 10 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart
Minaj leapfrogs the legend for second place among women as "Seeing Green" debuts, and trails only Aretha Franklin as queen of top 10s. Thanks to three new debuts, Nicki Minaj further extends her record as the woman with the most songs to reach Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, with the count now at 114. Among the new entries, she adds a new top 10 as “Seeing Green,” with Drake and Lil Wayne, debuts at No. 8. The song becomes her 32nd to reach the top 10, passing Janet Jackson for the second-most in the chart's history.www.billboard.com