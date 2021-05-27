newsbreak-logo
Corry, PA

2021 CJCU scholarship recipients

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorry Jamestown Credit Union, 637 N. Center St., recently awarded its annual scholarships to a trio of Corry Area High School seniors. Each of the students was presented with a $750 check by Sherry Bidwell, assistant manager of CJCU. The 2021 scholarship recipients were Rachael Hajec, above, McKenzie Mitchell, below, and Chase Suchar bottom. Hajec will be attending Hofstra University in New York, Mitchell will be going to Warner University in Florida and Suchar will be attending Edinboro University. CJCU would like to congratulate the three seniors who were awarded scholarships. CJCU is proud to be a small part in furthering their education and wishes them the best in all their future endeavors.

