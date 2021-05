More than 50 million Covid-19 vaccination doses have now been given in England as part of the country’s mass inoculation campaign, according to new NHS figures.NHS England data showed that a total of 50,246,402 Covid-19 vaccinations had taken place in England between 8 December and 21 May, including first and second doses.The health service said that 31,546,846 of these were first doses, a rise of 192,008 on the previous day, while 18,699,556 were second doses, an increase of 371,460.Health secretary Matt Hancock described the milestone on Saturday as one of the “most important national efforts” in the UK’s history.“Today...