Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

LREIT prices $200 mil of perpetual securities at 4.20% per annum

By Felicia Tan
theedgesingapore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe manager of Lendlease Global Commercial Trust REIT (LREIT) has successfully priced $200 million of perpetual securities on May 27. The securities will be issued under LREIT’s $1 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme and will bear an initial rate of 4.20% per annum for the first five years. The first...

www.theedgesingapore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reit#Mil#Per Annum#Institutional Investors#Financial Investment#Retail Investors#Market Demand#Lreit#Ocbc#Perpetual Securities#Prices#Debt#Net Proceeds#Potential Acquisitions#Strong Demand#Investor Confidence#Investment Opportunities#Units#Resilient Portfolio#Subsequent Resets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

dLocal Prices IPO at $21 Per Share; Trading Begins Today

Technology-first payments platform, dLocal Ltd (NASDAQ: DLO), has priced 29.4 million shares, including 25 million shares from selling shareholders at $21 per share, to raise $92.6 million in its initial public offering (IPO). The offer price has exceeded the price range of $16 - $18 per share. The shares are...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

CORRECT: Chemring raises interim dividend on profit increase

(Clarifying that financial half-year ended April 30 and correcting that dividend comparison was to previous interim payout.) (Alliance News) - Chemring Group PLC on Thursday increased its interim dividend after reporting a rise in both profit and revenue in the first half of its financial year. The Hampshire-based defence contractor...
Stockspulse2.com

AFRM Stock Price: $71 Target From BofA Securities

The shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) have received a price target increase from $63 to $71 From BofA Securities. These are the details. The shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) have received a $71 price target by BofA Securities. And BofA analyst Jason Kupferberg had upgraded Affirm from a “Neutral” rating to a “Buy” rating.
Marketsmonitordaily.com

Triton Container International Prices $1.1B of Senior Secured Notes

Triton Container International, a subsidiary of Triton International, priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.15% senior secured notes due 2024 at an offering price of 99.894% of the principal amount thereof and $600 million aggregate principal amount of 3.15% senior secured notes due 2031 at an offering price of 99.906% of the principal amount thereof. The 2024 notes and 2031 notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Triton International.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

City Developments files for Singapore REIT IPO of UK assets

SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - City Developments Ltd said on Friday it has applied to regulators for a potential listing of its U.K. commercial properties via a real estate investment trust (REIT) on the Singapore bourse. IFR reported on Thursday that the IPO could be worth up to S$1 billion...
Financial Reportsbakingbusiness.com

Post SPAC priced at $10 per share

ST. LOUIS — The initial public offering of Post Holdings Partner Corp. (PHPC) has closed with the sale of 30 million units at a price to the public of $10 per unit. The IPO pricing was announced by Post Holdings, Inc. as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). PHPC has...
Marketsdenversun.com

Data Storage Units Market Robust Demand Aided Revenue Growth | Samsung, Micron, SK Hynix

Global Data Storage Units Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Data Storage Units market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Data Storage Units market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Sunday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Perpetual Credit Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0029.
Marketsstlouisnews.net

Sensex dips 132 points as RBI cuts GDP forecast to 9.5 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed lower on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained status quo on key interest rates but cut FY22 GDP forecast to 9.5 per cent due to Covid-19 pandemic's impact on lives and businesses. The BSE SP Sensex closed...
WorldShareCast

Asia report: Markets mixed as Reserve Bank of India holds rates

Markets in Asia ended the last session of the week in a mixed state on Friday, as India’s central bank stood pat on interest rates. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.4% at 28,941.52, as the yen strengthened 0.15% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 110.12. Uniqlo...
Real Estateswfinstitute.org

City Developments to List REIT that Has HSBC London HQ Property

Singapore-based City Developments Limited (CDL) filed forms for an initial public offering (IPO) of a real estate investment trust with commercial assets in the U.K. to the Singapore Exchange and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Some of the assets in the REIT include HSBC Holdings Plc’s London headquarters. City Developments seeks to raise about 500 million pounds. In addition, the Qatar Investment Authority decided to have HSBC’s London HQ building move into the REIT.
Businessthaienquirer.com

Consumer prices rise 2.4 per cent

Thailand’s headline consumer price index (CPI) in May was up 2.44 per cent year-on-year to 99.55 points, led by prices in energy and fresh food categories, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday. “The headline CPI rose for a second month in a row but slower than the previous month,” said...
Marketschartattack.com

The Advantages of Investing in REITs

In the past decade, real estate investment trusts have become a popular way to invest money. The main advantage for investors is that they can own real estate without the need to manage it. Thanks to REITs, everyone can get a stake from a property. What’s more, this will make you part of an operating business that may bring you profit.
Marketsrealestatedaily-news.com

CBRE: Net-Lease Investment Volume Close to Fully Recovered

Net-lease investment volume decreased by 2.6% year-over-year in Q1 2021 to $14.3 billion. Total commercial real estate volume was down 18.3%, according to the most recently updated data from Real Capital Analytics. The office sector's share of total net-lease investment volume increased by 5.3 percentage points over the past 12...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.66 Per Share

LON:SREI opened at GBX 45.79 ($0.60) on Wednesday. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.65 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47.56 ($0.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.44. The stock has a market cap of £224.87 million and a PE ratio of -5.21.
TrafficTaipei Times

Gasoline prices rise NT$0.2 per liter

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.2 per liter this week after prices rose NT$0.1 per liter last week. Diesel prices would increase by NT$0.3 per liter this week after prices were kept unchanged last week, the...
IndustryPosted by
MarketRealist

Uptrend in Silver Prices Looks Promising, Might Hit $50 per Ounce

Silver prices have been volatile this year amid the short squeeze attempted by the Reddit group WallStreetBets. However, while the group was successful in impacting the price action of several stocks, it didn't have much success with silver. Now, with the short squeeze baggage behind it, what’s the forecast for silver prices in 2021? Can the precious metal hit $50 per ounce?
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,353 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.