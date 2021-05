Around 30 community and family members turned out on May 15 to remember Peter “Pete” Dale Anderson in All-America City Park. Anderson, born Oct. 18, 1962, passed away last year on May 17. As a person living with mental illness who frequently strolled about town, his constant presence and frequent interactions with others in the community built a network of support for his condition and garnered a roster of friends who would help see to his needs.