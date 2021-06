Gold bulls chipping away at the upside ahead of NFPs. Stong demand area holds and higher lows are encouraging. Update: Gold prices trade lower amid some recent traction in the US dollar in the Asian session. As of writing, XAUD/USD was trading at $1907, down 0.10% for the day. The rebound in the greenback negatively affects the dollar-denominated commodity. The upbeat US economic data continued to boost the economic recovery hope and fuels the fear of persistent inflation. The anxiety among investors as a rise in inflation could prompt a quicker normalization of Fed monetary policy weighs on gold prices. Gold remains a safe bet against inflation and uncertainties. However, higher interest rates attract investors to the bond market. The rising corona cases in Asia-pacific countries dent the demand for gold for the time being.