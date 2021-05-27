Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

History: Ranching in a Gold Field

By Canadian Cattlemen Staff
canadiancattlemen.ca
 17 days ago

I have travelled, lived in and read of cattle-pioneered countries to be followed by the farmer and oilmen but now have had the new experience of ranching in an old gold field. As I sit at my desk in the old Walters’ house, stories of these frontiersmen are recalled. It was a Walters that helped introduce ranching into the Horsefly gold fields. Fate had willed that three of these hardy men should never see the fulfillment of their dreams. However, courageous and hard-working Glen Walters has more than realized any cowman’s dreams and ambitions.

www.canadiancattlemen.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Fields#Ranches#The Ranch#Ranching#Mountain Ranch#Home Field#Arable Land#White Gold#Left Field#House#Chinese#China Cabin#Fed#Ranch Manager#Calloway Ranch#Farming#Swamp Hay#Hereford Cattle#Cariboo Road#Horsefly River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Cadiz, OHDaily Jeffersonian

Gypsy Road Trip: Cadiz ranch honors the history of the buffalo

Dreams of retirement in the country brought John and Karen Sticht from Euclid to Cadiz, where they wanted to build a log home on a couple of acres and have two bison to manicure their lawn. That dream has expanded into a family business, Boss Bison Ranch. Now the ranch...
IndustryMining MX

Gold Fields signs 6.5% wage lift with NUM, UASA for South Deep employees

GOLD Fields has agreed a three-year wage pact with employee unions at its South Deep mine west of Johannesburg, the company said today. The gold producer will pay an average 6.5% increase in wages over the period across all its employment brackets including an 8% improvement in the first year for its category 4 to 8 employees. This category of employee, including entry-level miners, will receive a subsequent 8% increase, or CPI-aligned lift, whichever is the greatest, for years two and three of the agreement, the company said.
Littleton, COnewhomesource.com

Sterling Ranch - Patio Villas

Welcome Home Centers are NOW OPEN daily! No Appointment Needed. Lennar now offers Self-Guided Tours for the first time ever! To tour model homes on-site and on your own, all you need to do is provide a few key pieces of information and we will send you a unique code to access the models of your choice. Nestled at the gateway to the front range, Sterling Ranch will be a mixed-use masterplanned community unlike the anything the area has seen. It will be home to nine distinctive villages of homes with a variety of home sizes and floorplans centered around an amenity-rich town center. From great amenities, to great schools, shopping, restaurants and recreational opportunities, life at Sterling Ranch will epitomize the American dream. Featuring our Patio Villas collection with new paired homes ranging from 1,648-1,871 approximate square feet with 1 and 2-car garages included and so much more! p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 14.0px Calibri; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000} span.s1 {font-kerning: none}
AgricultureAG Week

Drought becoming an issue in South America, too

The second week of June had the grains trading on the defense. A change in the weather combined with fund selling drove the grains lower. Weather continues to be the main focus of traders’ attention as every bushel counts this year, especially with the lighter than expected Prospective Planting acreage estimate from March.
Real Estatenewhomesource.com

Creekside Ranch

Among grassy prairie land, lush green space and serene low lands is the relaxed neighborhood of Creekside Ranch. In this community of smartly constructed homes and beautifully landscaped lawns, an oasis of resort-style amenities including a pool, parks, lakes and playgrounds ties together this expressive lifestyle community. Experience the perfect indoor-outdoor lifestyle in this community that is designed to connect your home with the joys of the great.
Accidentsgspublishing.net

Minutes matter in ranch accident

It started as an ordinary afternoon at the Mark and Tera Meyer ranch in southern Grant County. But within seconds, a quintessential North Dakota scene became nightmarish. Backpacks were flung aside as 16-year-old Merissa Meyer and her younger sister, Summer, closed the books on the last day of school May 20, driving home to help their parents and older sister, Madison, at the ranch.
Wickenburg, AZnewhomesource.com

Trilogy at Wickenburg Ranch

Outside the hustle and bustle of the Phoenix metro area is Wickenburg, Arizona a true Western town that’s home to Trilogy at Wickenburg Ranch. People come here for the small-town change of pace, the stunning vistas of the desert and mountain ranges, and the star-filled, dark night skies. This deluxe new home resort community for all ages, with select 55+ neighborhoods, has an award-winning golf course—named by Golf Digest as a Top Ten Best New Golf Course in North America in 2015—and an extraordinary, Golf & Social Club, exclusive to Homeowners.
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

#Lookback: Torrey Lake Ranch

A County 10 series in partnership with the Fremont County Museum System. where we take a #Lookback at the stories and history of our community and. presented by Mick Pryor, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones. Like many ranches around Dubois, Torrey Lake Ranch was developed on a homestead patent. Usually,...
Real Estatenewhomesource.com

Arcadia North Ranch Homes

Step 1:Join the VIP List Today You will receive the latest news and updates on the community and invites to our exclusive events. Step 2: Attend Our Information Session - More Details to Come Attend and be the first to get all the details including price, floorplans, homesites, and more! Step 3: Schedule Your VIP Appointment to Purchase Summer 2021 Once our models are complete we'll open for sales to our VIPs. It’s time to make your dreams a reality and buy your new home at Arcadia NorthRanch Homes. It’s that easy. What are you waiting for?Join our VIP List TODAY! Affordability. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a new home for the same monthly cost of an older, used home or even less! You can own a brand new home with modern features and there is no need to worry about stairs! You will have everything you need plus the low property taxes of West Virginia. Coming Soon Summer 2021!
Folsom, CAnewhomesource.com

Folsom Ranch - Dakota II

The Place to Live Your Dream New Homes in Folsom, CA Dakota II is an extension of our popular Dakota at Folsom Ranch community! If opportunity had an address, it would be Folsom Ranch. This new Northern California master planned community has earned rave reviews for designing and building a nearly perfect place to live and work. Dakota, a neighborhood of new Folsom, CA homes by Taylor Morrison, is a wonderful way to experience all that the Folsom Ranch community has to offer today and well into the future.
Lifestylenewhomesource.com

Essence Collection at Craig Ranch

With versatile two-story floor plans and a community park—featuring a butterfly garden, fit station and shaded ramada—the Essence Collection at Craig Ranch offers the new home you need with the lifestyle you want. You’ll also love access to several miles of trail and Craig Ranch Regional Park. Plus, a prime location in North Las Vegas gives you close proximity to shopping, dining, the VA Hospital, Nellis Air Force Base, the Las Vegas Strip and more. Explore our Essence Collection and find your dream home at Craig Ranch today!
Gillette, WYGillette News Record

Ranch and Roost open for business

After months of work and preparation, Gillette’s newest restaurant is open. Ranch and Roost, which specializes in smash burgers and southern-style chicken sandwiches, opened to the public Monday.