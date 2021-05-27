History: Ranching in a Gold Field
I have travelled, lived in and read of cattle-pioneered countries to be followed by the farmer and oilmen but now have had the new experience of ranching in an old gold field. As I sit at my desk in the old Walters’ house, stories of these frontiersmen are recalled. It was a Walters that helped introduce ranching into the Horsefly gold fields. Fate had willed that three of these hardy men should never see the fulfillment of their dreams. However, courageous and hard-working Glen Walters has more than realized any cowman’s dreams and ambitions.www.canadiancattlemen.ca