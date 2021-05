The equity markets have again pushed against all-time highs. During these times, sentiment amongst investors is often split. Some believe the markets will continue to push higher and continue to buy into the euphoria of the markets rising. Others believe the markets are due for a correction and start pulling out of investments to preserve their profits. This is an action driven by fear. Whether putting more money into the markets with the belief they will continue rising in the short term or pulling money off the table in anticipation of an impending drop, both actions are emotional responses to feelings of euphoria and fear. Investing with emotion can lead to costly mistakes.