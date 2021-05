The Toronto Police Association wants Andrea Horwath to apologize after the NDP leader tweeted about Regis Korchinski-Paquet on the anniversary of her death. "One year after [Korchinski-Paquet's] killing, her family –like D'Andre Campbell's, Soleiman Faqiri's and so many others – is still seeking justice," Horwath tweeted on May 27. "We can and must do so much better."