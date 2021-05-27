We now can move forward if we try, by Marcus McCarroll

The recent ban on teaching critical race theory by Attorney General Austin Knudsen and supported by Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen is a mistake. Critical race theory is over 40 years old. It is the idea that racism is a social construct and is not based on people merely being prejudiced or about skin color alone, but that it has been purposefully embedded in legal systems and policies over the course of our nation’s history. Though difficult to admit, this is simply true. Examples abound: the GI bill being denied to veterans of color after WWII, redlining, voting restrictions, Jim Crow, to name just a few. Our country has been ignoring the facts for too long and making the history we teach in our K-12 classrooms accurate (if uncomfortable) is the only way to move beyond the racial inequities that we still live with in America today.