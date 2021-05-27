Cancel
We now can move forward if we try, by Marcus McCarroll

Keene Sentinel
 8 days ago

The last time I wrote was over 100 days ago, and I must admit: What a difference having a grownup with empathy on Pennsylvania Avenue makes. Joe’s been settling in with the most diverse Cabinet ever, getting to work, making headlines the old-fashioned way, by making bridges, instead of burning them.

PoliticsMother Jones

We Need to Understand How We Got to January 6 Before We Can Move Forward

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. The deadly insurrection at the US Capitol wasn’t the start of something, nor was it the end. What happened on January 6 had been planned for weeks, and the ideology behind it had been brewing for years. That day’s chaos was the moment in which a dangerous mix of far-right factions came together in a way that won’t be disentangled anytime soon.
Minoritiesstate.mn.us

‘We can break this cycle. The moment for making meaningful change is now.’

‘The other side of this mountain is better — not just for African Americans, but for everyone’: AG Ellison statement on one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd. George Floyd loved people and had the love of people all around him — especially the love of his family that was always there for him. Everyone who knew and loved him misses him to this day, and always will.
PoliticsLJWORLD

Opinion: ‘Isn’t it time we moved on?’ they ask

You didn’t see what you thought you saw. You got it wrong, you misunderstood. Your memory is playing tricks. But who can blame you? It was so long ago. We’re talking way back on Jan 6. That’s four whole months. That’s a third of a year! Who can remember back...
PoliticsGreat Bend Tribune

America can be better if we try

The only way I can even utter or write the word “hate” is as follows: “I hate hate.” In my daily interactions with fellow Americans, I seem to be constitutionally unable to judge one for being different from me, a white male who has never fathomed the two other words that need much deeper historical scrutiny – “white supremacy.”
Tulsa, OKOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Striking parallels, stark inequities: We can act now to help both

Camp Fire survivors upset with delays can empathize: tens of thousands of people homeless in a day. 75+ persons killed. Rebuilding slowly. High winds fanned the flames that destroyed the Ridge. Hate inflamed the hearts of people who grabbed guns and firebombs, some even flew their private airplanes, and destroyed the Greenwood District in 1921. No person was convicted of wrongdoing.
MinoritiesConcord Monitor

Letter: American exceptionalism

America is exceptional not because we believe in an idolized version of the past, but because Americans can look at our shared history with a critical eye. Americans should not be afraid to discuss the history of racism and oppression that has existed in America. By pretending these things have not happened or existed, America will stop being the “bright shining city on a hill.”
MinoritiesIndianapolis Recorder

Boyd: Yes, we can we recreate the U.S.A.

We live in a made-up world. I don’t mean it’s not real because it certainly is. Our society, however, is constructed based on the thoughts of men — literally and figuratively. We know race is a social construct. Gender is, too, by the way, but I digress. We know race...
MinoritiesWest Central Tribune

K. Ward Cummings: Is the BLM movement on borrowed time?

Have you ever visited Monticello, the Virginia home of Thomas Jefferson? Nestled in the woods of the Charlottesville countryside, it is a magnificent place. As the descendant of enslaved Africans, I visited the plantation with the same apprehension with which I visited the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. — expecting my heart to be broken.
MinoritiesBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: We must teach the difficult lessons of our history

The recent ban on teaching critical race theory by Attorney General Austin Knudsen and supported by Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen is a mistake. Critical race theory is over 40 years old. It is the idea that racism is a social construct and is not based on people merely being prejudiced or about skin color alone, but that it has been purposefully embedded in legal systems and policies over the course of our nation’s history. Though difficult to admit, this is simply true. Examples abound: the GI bill being denied to veterans of color after WWII, redlining, voting restrictions, Jim Crow, to name just a few. Our country has been ignoring the facts for too long and making the history we teach in our K-12 classrooms accurate (if uncomfortable) is the only way to move beyond the racial inequities that we still live with in America today.
MinoritiesKentucky New Era

Let’s not forget: Chicago had a ‘Black Wall Street’ too

Of the many lessons to be considered 100 years after a breathtakingly brutal race riot tore through Tulsa’s Greenwood district, one of the most painful is this: Tulsa wasn’t alone. The two-day rampage came two years after the “Red Summer” of 1919 in which race riots and white supremacist terrorism...
Healthenmnews.com

Joy Reid Ridicules Tucker Carlson’s ‘Victim Status Envy’ of Likening Vaccine Passports to ‘Medical Jim Crow’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid thoroughly mocked Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for his complaining that it’s “medical Jim Crow” for businesses to require people to be vaccinated. During his Tuesday night show, Carlson went on a tangent about how businesses are “enforcing segregation” by requiring patrons to be vaccinated from the coronavirus. Reid, who sparred with Carlson in the past after he condescendingly referred to her as “the race lady,” responded with a very mocking.
MinoritiesFairbanks Daily News-Miner

It was much more than Tulsa; it was a pattern of American history

No one should be under the impression that the burning of “Black Wall Street” in Tulsa a century ago was a one-off atrocity. In fact, it was part of a long and shameful pattern in which White mobs used murderous violence to erase African American prosperity. It happened in Atlanta...
Minoritiesfoxwilmington.com

Mike Gonzalez: Black Lives Matter leader resigns but this radical, Marxist agenda will continue

Over the last 10 months, Patrisse Cullors led the main Black Lives Matters group to significant success: assembling a $100 million war chest, getting a bill introduced in Congress and critical race theory curricula distributed to unsuspecting children in 14,000 school districts, and achieving enough cultural cachet to partner with the musical “Hamilton.” Yet the self-avowed Marxist resigned suddenly last week.
Texas Statefreedomupdates.com

Texas Lawmaker Thwarts Liberal's Plan To Poison Children

Progressives have been going wild pushing through all sorts of since they have the majority in both houses. Unfortunately, Biden, who Dems sold as a moderate during his campaign, has been right there with them signing absurd executive actions. Dems are now trying to push the divisive critical race theory on the youth of our nation. So many red states are scrambling to save the youth of our nation. Rep Chip Roy of Texas has proposed a bill that should put a stop to critical race theory, at least in Texas. He wants to defund schools that teach the divisive theory.
MinoritiesNHPR

Clint Smith Reflects On This Moment

The killing of George Floyd by a police officer in 2020 sparked massive protests nationwide. This hour, writer and scholar Clint Smith reflects on this moment, through conversation, letters, and poetry. About Clint Smith. Clint Smith is a writer, poet, teacher, and Emerson Fellow at New America. He is the...
Danville, KYCentre College News & Events

[2020 Baccalaureate Sermon] Dr. Rick Axtell: ‘Solid Foundations’

Rick Axtell, Stodghill Professor of Religion and College chaplain, delivered the baccalaureate sermon on Saturday, May 29, 2021, on the Campus Center Lawn. Well, this is a record. It took you 5 years to walk across the stage tomorrow. Don’t feel bad, it took 22 years for two of your fellow degree recipients— assuming they aren’t cited at any parties tonight.