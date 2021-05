The Euro has initially broken down below the 1.22 handle during the trading session on Thursday but turned around to show signs of life again. The market continues to see a lot of volatility in this area, and I do believe that the high of the last couple of days is worth paying attention to as it is significant resistance previously, so all things been equal I think we are trying to build up the necessary momentum to break out. Even if we do clear that area though, it is likely that the 1.23 handle will continue to be a major barrier, as we have seen more than once. Remember, the Euro pulled back rather significantly from that level and that typically means there is a lot of supply.