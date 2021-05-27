Cancel
Are Balloon Arches The New Floral Installation?

weddingchicks.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreating a unique and photo-friendly space is more important now than ever before because when so many weddings are micro-weddings, the photos are all you have to share with family and friends that couldn't be there in person. When it comes to making a space your own, a blank slate like an open rooftop can be intimidating. But if you have a bold design in mind for your wedding, a blank slate is exactly what you need. This team was able to take this modern rooftop with views of the NYC skyline and make it look like two distinct spaces for the ceremony and reception. They wove the color palette into the architecture of the building with an incredible balloon installation that framed the ceremony space perfectly. For the reception, they positioned the table at just the right angle so that the couple and their guests would be treated to a great view no matter where they were sitting, not to mention great photo-ops from every angle!

