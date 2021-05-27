newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Conchúr White shares new single Dreamers

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConchúr White releases his EP of the same name on June 16th. Conchúr White has premiered his new track Dreamers, ‘about feeling silly for having dreams or aspirations beyond what you’ve known, so you make excuses or self sabotage’. “I worked with a lot of young people from the local...

www.live4ever.uk.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dreamers#Sabotage#Villagers#Feeling Silly#October#Releases#November#Message#News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Kojaque Shares the Origins of New Single “Wickid Tongues”: Stream

Origins is a recurring new music feature that provides artists the chance to detail what influenced their latest song. Today, Kojaque breaks down “Wickid Tongues”. Rising rapper Kojaque established himself as one of Ireland’s most skilled hip-hop acts with Deli Daydreams, the cult-favorite concept record he dropped in 2018. Now, he’s back with an even bolder album tucked under his arm, Town’s Dead, scheduled for release next month. As the latest preview of that upcoming project, Kojaque’s is sharing arguably its strongest track yet.
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Press to MECO have shared a video for their single 'Gold', a cut from their new album

Press to MECO have shared a video for their single 'Gold', a cut from their new album. Talking about the track, drummer/lyricist Lewis Williams says: "Gold talks about feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of information and input we receive in modern life and the idea that it might be devolving us in some ways. The battle between wanting to switch off from things to help your mental health but also not wanting to be ignorant to what’s going on in the world and not wanting to feel like you aren’t contributing in any positive way. Gold is also about the feeling of being paralysed and not wanting to create or say anything meaningful when there’s already a million ideas, viewpoints and conflicting opinions… feeling like you’re just adding to the white noise."
MusicPaste Magazine

Pond Announce New Album 9, Share Single and Video

Australian psych-rockers Pond have announced their forthcoming studio album 9, out Oct. 1 via Spinning Top Records / Secretly Distribution. The album is the follow-up to 2019’s Tasmania. The newest single, “America’s Cup,” is a psychedelia-tinged funk groove evocative of grainy ‘70s and ‘80s club footage with the warmth of...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Consequence

Angels & Airwaves Share New Single “Euphoria”: Stream

Angels & Airwaves have released “Euphoria”, their first new song of 2021. The bombastic track arrives with an accompanying music video directed by singer Tom DeLonge. Featuring spacy synths, propulsive drums, and thrashing guitar riffs, “Euphoria” finds DeLonge telling the story of a destructive relationship. “Pretty girl, are you home it’s right,” he sings. “Get on your knees, we’re going to play tonight/ You like to hunt, with a deathly touch/ I can die here now, by euphoria.”
Musicmetalinjection

INSOMNIUM Drops New Single "The Reticent"

Insomnium is back with yet another new single, this time in the form of the clean vocal-heavy stylings of "The Reticent". The song is the second single Insomnium has dropped in 2021, the first being "The Conjurer", though no album has yet been announced. "The past year has been a...
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Hooded Menace reveal new album details; share first single

Death doom outfit Hooded Menace will be releasing their new full-length album, ‘The Tritonus Bell,’ on August 27 via Season of Mist! The band has unveiled the cover artwork, tracklist, and additional details below. Moreover, Hooded Menace is now sharing the pummeling first single, “Blood Ornaments,” which can be heard at THIS LOCATION [embedded below].
Theater & Dancedodofinance.com

San Holo shares new single ‘You’ve Changed, I’ve Changed’

San Holo has teamed up with his friend and fellow artist / producer Chet Porter for his new independent and alternative single “You’ve Changed, I’ve Changed”. On this last single before the release of San’s next album ‘bb u ok?’ the duo take a new indie-rock direction in which they reflect on similar personal experiences.
Theater & Dancedjmag.com

KG shares new single, ‘Nzinga’, with Toya Delazy, announces new EP: Listen

KG has shared a new single featuring South African star Toya Delazy. ‘Nzinga’ is taken from a forthcoming EP due to land next month. The track combines afrobeat, gqom, hard drum and R&B elements, paying homage to the roots of both artists involved. "Nzinga name wise is of African origin, has multiple definitions — Higher Level, Beautiful, Queen of Africa. Queen Nzinga fought for the Independence and stature of her kingdoms against the Portuguese in a reign that lasted 37 years," KG said of the track name.
Musiccultr.com

Aezvl Shares Genre-Bending Debut Single “On My Own”

Starting to produce electronic music back in 2018, Aezvl has undoubtedly come a long way throughout his music journey. Based in Hong Kong, the talented producer and DJ started out with his alias Kleptos, taking part in the Lab Zero project of famous local singer Mayao, before deciding to launch his music career under the name Aezvl, and share his debut single “On My Own” via bedroom-based record label Esc. Records.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Empire Of The Sun’s Luke Steele Announces New Group H3000, Shares New Single

H3000, the new musical collaboration from Luke Steele (Empire Of The Sun, The Sleepy Jackson) and Jarrad Rogers (Charli XCX, Lana Del Rey), announces the release of their cosmic self-titled debut album. Set for September 17 release via Astralwerks, H3000 contains songs of love, loss, and camaraderie that channel tragedy into brilliant, affirming hope.
Musicourculturemag.com

Sam Evian Signs to Fat Possum, Shares New Single ‘Easy to Love’

New York-based singer-songwriter Sam Evian has signed to Fat Possum Records, sharing his first single for the label, ‘Easy to Love’. The track, which features Jon Natchez (The War On Drugs) on baritone sax and Raymond Mason on trumpet, arrives with an accompanying video directed by Luca Venter. Check it out below.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Bruno Bavota Announces New LP “For Apartments: Songs & Loops,” Shares First Single

Bruno Bavota has spent his time in quarantine the same way most of us have—feeling an overwhelming sense of anxiety and looking for an outlet for the heavy emotions that anxiety brings with it. The Italian composer channeled that somber energy into a collection of piano ballads in early June of 2020 with Apartment Songs Vol. 1 before transferring his focus toward a collection of wonder-struck electronic loops released a month later as Apartments Loops Vol. 1. Rather than following those up with a pair of Volume 2 EPs, Bavota is announcing a proper LP entitled For Apartments: Songs & Loops which will combine and build upon this groundwork.
Musicnextmosh.com

Flotsam and Jetsam share new video single, “Brace For Impact”

Share the post "Flotsam and Jetsam share new video single, “Brace For Impact”" Phoenix, Arizona power/thrash metal legends Flotsam and Jetsam have dropped their new single “Brace For Impact” in official music video form — check out the clip below. The track appears on the band’s incoming fourteenth studio album, ‘Blood In The Water,’ which comes out on June 4th through AFM Records (pre-order).
Musicfactmag.com

Feral shares lysergic visual for new single, ‘God’s Country’

Taken from his long-awaited debut album, The End. Earlier this year producer and designer Caleb Halter, aka Feral, returned from a five year hiatus from music with ‘In Flames’, a gloriously cinematic concoction of choppy samples, buzzing distortion and an unexpectedly bluesy coda. The track was the first glimpse of his long-awaited debut album, The End, which sees the artist approaching electronic music with the wide-eyed grandeur of stadium shows experienced as a child. “My earliest memories of mixes weren’t on Radio 1,” he says, “but at Labor Day fireworks displays over the Ohio river synchronized to classic rock, at an arena filled with fog at Monster Jam, or at a laser-light show at Cedar Point looking out across Lake Erie.”
Musicthis song is sick

Innovative Electronic Producer Stimming Shares New Single “Circle of Thirds”

I certainly have a soft spot for music that tingles your spine. There’s few better at inducing musical shivers than German sonic innovator Stimming, who’s been in the game for well over a decade now. He’s currently in the process of releasing his sixth studio album, Ludwig, and his latest (and third) single, “Circle of Thirds” really caught my ear.
MusicJamBase

Anderson East Shares New Single ‘Drugs’

Singer-songwriter Anderson East continues to preview his upcoming Maybe We Never Die album with the release “Drugs,” the LP’s second single, as well as an accompanying video. Maybe We Never Die drops on August 20 through Elektra/Low Country Sound. The 12-track album finds East collaborating with producer Dave Cobb and...
Musicenigmaonline.com

SprngBrk Shares New Single “Pride”

Rapper, producer and songwriter SprngBrk (f.k.a. A1 Bentley) is excited to share his new single “Pride,” out today via T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Entertainment and Repost By Soundcloud. The single features an unmistakable Jill Scott sample giving way to a cut about struggling in love and not wanting to stay at war. “It’s about going back and forth in my relationship where I don’t want revenge,” he says. “I just want peace.”
MusicNME

Slaves side-project LARRY PINK THE HUMAN share new synth pop single ‘NO WRONG NO RIGHT’

LARRY PINK THE HUMAN, the side-project of Slaves‘ Laurie Vincent, have shared their new single ‘NO WRONG NO RIGHT’. The duo, completed by producer Jolyon Thomas, released their debut single ‘Love You, Bye’ last April before following it up with ‘Might Delete Later’, ‘Purpose Built’, ‘Wasted Days [Inbetweens]’ featuring Idles‘ Joe Talbot and more recently ‘ELEVEN11_GTR_SONG’.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

The Narcotix shares new single, “Lilith” from forthcoming debut EP, Mommy Issues

Today The Narcotix shares “Lilith,” the second single from the forthcoming EP Mommy Issues, which the band will self-release on June 11. “”Lilith” was created in a tantric temple in Oakland, CA. She was also Adam’s wife before Eve, made from the clay whence Adam came instead of his rib. But that’s another story. Birthing her was our very own form of ritual. Bumbling Becky found the catchy keyboard riff (or perhaps it found her), and Esther swung her voice in a swirly pattern to match the surrounding smoke. Thus the zygote known as “Lilith” was formed.”