Thursday, 5/27/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news
The weekly Indiana updated COVID map came out yesterday at noon, and it’s back to Blue – the lowest threat level – for Delaware county, as well as Henry, Wayne and Grant. Blackford remains in the Blue as well – they have been for several weeks in a row. Notable is Hamilton, and Marion county – also both blue, and some are questioning the Indianapolis Health Department staying stringent through at least June 7th, with that low level already in place.www.woofboomnews.com