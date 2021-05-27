Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, IN

Thursday, 5/27/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

woofboomnews.com
 5 days ago

The weekly Indiana updated COVID map came out yesterday at noon, and it’s back to Blue – the lowest threat level – for Delaware county, as well as Henry, Wayne and Grant. Blackford remains in the Blue as well – they have been for several weeks in a row. Notable is Hamilton, and Marion county – also both blue, and some are questioning the Indianapolis Health Department staying stringent through at least June 7th, with that low level already in place.

www.woofboomnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Delaware State
Local
Indiana Health
Muncie, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Muncie, IN
County
Delaware County, IN
City
Hamilton, IN
Delaware County, IN
Government
Muncie, IN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Woof#Thursday Night Football#Covid#City Council#Bsu#Wlbc#Wxfn Com#Marion County#June 7th#Notre Dame Stadium#Dr Lindsay Weaver#Football Returns#Community Comments#Mayor Ridneour#Program Note
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Delaware County, INFox 59

Former state rep. and civil rights activist Hurley Goodall dies at 93

MUNCIE, Ind. – Former state representative and civil rights activist Hurley Goodall, who is credited with several firsts in Delaware County for the Black community, has died at age 93. State Representative Cherrish Pryor released the following statement after Goodall’s passing:. Hurley Goodall was a true public servant, a civil...
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Indiana StateTribTown.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will drop out of the federal program providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced Monday. The changes taking effect June 19 could cut off or reduce unemployment benefits to more...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
wvpe.org

Brood X Has Arrived In Indiana. What Now?

Brood X cicadas began emerging over the weekend in southern Indiana, marking the beginning of a month-long natural event that only comes around once every 17 years. Researchers predict Bloomington will be one of the places hardest-hit by the periodical cicadas, with millions expected to emerge over the next couple of days to begin molting and mating.
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana has 735,999 cases of COVID-19, 13,069 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health announced there are 559 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths. There have been a total of 735,999 cases and 13,033 deaths. As of Tuesday, a total of 4,817,825 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,511,882 first doses and 2,305,943 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney, Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the...
Muncie, INPosted by
WTHR

Muncie's Hurley Goodall dies at age 93

MUNCIE, Ind. — Hurley Goodall, a lifetime Muncie resident who made his mark as an Indiana lawmaker and as one of Muncie's first paid Black firefighters, has died at the age of 93. Hurley C. Goodall was Muncie's first paid Black firefighter. His obituary said he was hired by the...
Indiana Statemax983.net

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...