Sigrid unveils new single and video Mirror

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigrid had been in LA working on the follow-up to 2019’s Sucker Punch. Sigrid has shared her new single Mirror, a track which emerged after her return to Norway from Los Angeles as the pandemic took hold. It comes with a video directed by Femke Huurdeman on which, Sigrid has...

www.live4ever.uk.com
Entertainmentvanyaland.com

Sigrid fell in love with the person in the ‘Mirror’ and that person is you

Nature is healing, and sounding flash as hell: Sigrid is back with a new self-empowerment anthem that absolutely slaps, and all it takes to appreciate it it to fire it up below and take a loving look in the “Mirror.” The Norwegian alt-pop maestro returned yesterday (May 27) with a disco-thump of a single built for both the summer festival circuit and those personal times spent alone in your room brushing off any of the doubt and despair the world tries to hurl your way. “Mirror” is a personal track that speaks to the universal appeal of loving yourself — “I love who I see / Looking at me / In the mirror” — and we’re very much here for it.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Garbage Unveil Haunting New Single “Wolves”: Stream

Garbage are back with another single from their upcoming album No Gods No Masters. The new song is called “Wolves” and it’s available to stream below. Like the album’s title track, “Wolves” is a bold, guitar-driven number with new wave synth that sees Garbage returning to form. Shirley Manson sings about a desperate love affair gone wrong with a twisted delivery. In the chorus, her vocals are especially breathy and eerie, transforming the narrator into an almost possessed-like figure.
MusicKerrang

Watch the video for Angels & Airwaves’ towering new single, Euphoria

After teasing the single earlier this week, Angels & Airwaves have just shared the triumphant, soaring Euphoria – along with an accompanying Tom DeLonge-directed video. “In a music world that seems to be absent guitars, angst, and emotional authenticity, I felt it was important to lead with a song that mirrors the post-hardcore days of my youth, where the power of the music creates that feeling we once had as teenagers, where we wanted to break something and change the poisonous environment within our broken homes,” the frontman says.
Musicvernamagazine.com

Jaystar Unveils His New Single, “HOLD YOU DOWN”

London, UK – As someone who was born in the ’90s Jaystarmusician had a natural inclination towards music, and that is what encouraged him to become part of the music industry. At the young age of 7, Jaystar started learning the piano and that is when it became clear that he had a natural ability. Soon, he began to create his own melodies and recorded his own vocals.
TV Showsloudersound.com

Solstice unveil brand new video for Stand Up

Neo prog rockers Solstice have released a new video for Stand Up which you can wacth below. The song is taken from the band's latest album Sia, which will be released through GEP Records last November. "Here's hoping this will be the last lockdown video," laughs guitarist Andy Glass. "There's...
MusicPaste Magazine

Pond Announce New Album 9, Share Single and Video

Australian psych-rockers Pond have announced their forthcoming studio album 9, out Oct. 1 via Spinning Top Records / Secretly Distribution. The album is the follow-up to 2019’s Tasmania. The newest single, “America’s Cup,” is a psychedelia-tinged funk groove evocative of grainy ‘70s and ‘80s club footage with the warmth of...
MusicNME

Bleachers share joyous video for new single ‘Stop Making This Hurt’

Bleachers have released a video to accompany new single ‘Stop Making This Hurt’, the first single from the band’s upcoming third album, ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’. “‘Stop Making This Hurt’ is what you get when we are not allowed to go play for our people,” Jack Antonoff...
Portland, ORearmilk.com

Les Gold releases ghostly video for new single “Oh, Wolf”

Hailing from gloomy, gray Portland, Oregon, Les Gold project a touch of that gloom into their witty lyrics and ear-catching melodies to create their own genre: bummer fun. Their latest single “Oh, Wolf” is no exception. While sonically moody and somber in tone, its campy video counterpart keeps anything from getting too serious. Directed by Haydn Cieri, the video is somewhere between a Scooby-Doo-esque ghost story and a nod to the lyrical theme of pretending to be something you’re not.
Musicgrimygoods.com

Hot Artist Alert: Fana Hues Shares New Music Video for Luscious Single “Lay Up”

For Pasadena local musician Fana Hues, music is not just a profession or a passion; it’s a tightly woven net shimmering with jewels of her family, friends and an innate purpose. It’s a space where Hues can explore her emotions free from the restraints society can place on a young woman and her emotions. It’s a catalyst for making others feel better, and a way to find clarity among all the notions and ideas swirling around in her head that eventually find their way into a song.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Insomnium unveil “The Reticent” music video

Insomnium surprised us this morning by releasing a video for their new song “The Reticent.” The track pairs well with 2011’s “One For Sorrow,” moving in a slower, somber direction. The track is inspired by the chaos and uncertainties we’ve all faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We can only hope this powerful piece is part of the follow-up to 2019’s Heart Like a Grave.
Musiccelebmix.com

Review: BTS New Single ‘Butter’ and ‘Smooth’ Music Video to Accompany It

BTS released their new single ‘Butter’ on Friday 21st May. We absolutely love this new song. It has been stuck in our heads all day. The song has a upbeat dance style beat. We think this could be a massive competitor in being the song of this summer. We love all of the members vocals in the song so much. We knew it was going to be an amazing song just from all the teasers and we were so hyped up for the release and to hear ‘Butter’.
Theater & Danceshowbizjunkies.com

‘Butter’ Music Video: BTS Release Their New Summer Single

Global superstars BTS are back with a brand-new summer single, “Butter.” The seven-member group released their second all-English single at midnight ET time Friday morning (May 21) and already it’s breaking records. The music video garnered over 74+ million views in just 13 hours in release. And 16 hours in it had racked up 86+ million views.
Musicamericana-uk.com

Watch the video for Yola’s new single “Stand For Myself”

Yola has today released the video for the title track of her new album ‘Stand For Myself’ which will be released via Easy Eye Sound here in the UK on July 30th. The single’s video, directed by Allister Ann, features Yola “escaping from a world that has entrapped her, on a vintage motorcycle whilst depicting a nuanced definition of Black female strength and drawing on visual references from the music videos from her childhood.” “My school years were during the 90s and 00s, and Missy Elliott’s videos were always aesthetically superior to me.” Yola stated, adding “I feel that the video is set in the antechamber to freedom. The feeling of escaping something truly oppressive and heading towards an unknown with a sense of hope and choice you haven’t felt in a long time. We all have the capacity to go through this process in our own minds, I kinda look like a superhero at times, but I’m not. I’m just a person trying to be free.”
Musicpilerats.com

Premiere: Children Collide unveil their new single/video Uh Oh, announce new album

Header image by Jordan Drysdale. With a discography spanning over 15 years and numerous award nominations, Melbourne-based trio Children Collide no longer need an introduction. The three-piece - composed of Johnny Mackay, Ryan Caesar and Chelsea Wheatley - are synonymous with the heights of Big Day Out-era Australian rock, and unlike many others from that period, they've grown and evolved themselves enough to ensure their status remains, with forward-thinking approaches to their distinctive sound maintaining their legacy decades later.
Musicourculturemag.com

Maple Glider Unveils Video for New Song ‘Baby Tiger’

Maple Glider has shared ‘Baby Tiger’ from her upcoming debut album To Enjoy is the Only Thing. The single comes with an accompanying video featuring her flatmate’s cat, Coriander, and directed by Bridgette Winten. Check it out below. In a statement, the project’s Tori Zietsch explained:. ‘Baby Tiger’ was written...
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Press to MECO have shared a video for their single 'Gold', a cut from their new album

Press to MECO have shared a video for their single 'Gold', a cut from their new album. Talking about the track, drummer/lyricist Lewis Williams says: "Gold talks about feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of information and input we receive in modern life and the idea that it might be devolving us in some ways. The battle between wanting to switch off from things to help your mental health but also not wanting to be ignorant to what’s going on in the world and not wanting to feel like you aren’t contributing in any positive way. Gold is also about the feeling of being paralysed and not wanting to create or say anything meaningful when there’s already a million ideas, viewpoints and conflicting opinions… feeling like you’re just adding to the white noise."
MusicL.A. Weekly

Drown in Discrete with New Single

Drown in Discrete: Swedish dance-pop producer Discrete started producing music when he was just 13 years old, and he never really stopped. “I was mainly doing beats back then and the older I got, the more invested I got into the song writing process too,” he says. “My first gig as a DJ was at a friend’s party when I was 15. I had practiced so much for this party and was so nervous before playing even though it was just my friends.”
Video Gamesthebrag.com

Twelve Foot Ninja debut rowdy new single alongside self-made video game

Today Aussie heavy fusion/experimental rockers Twelve Foot Ninja release brand new music. But, this isn’t just any old new music announcement at all. After a lengthy hiatus from the scene, they’ve stayed on the grind which is why band is back with their first original music in four years. They’ve been plotting away aka recording, filming new music and videos, with the first track being released today.